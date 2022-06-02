Construction on the new Grand Junction High School is officially underway.
Leaders of Mesa County School District 51 and GJHS were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony for the $144.5 million project Wednesday morning. The Grand Junction High School band was in attendance to play the national anthem as well as the Tigers’ fight song to close a celebration attended by more than 50 students, staff and community members.
The groundbreaking came on the first day of the final month of D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko’s career. Sirko was among the speakers at the event.
“It really does take a village, and I know that’s kind of a catchphrase, but it’s also a very true phrase,” Sirko said. “It makes such a key difference because I still am pinching myself from the fact that we won the election with such a large margin that was really a strong statement about people who work together to create a plan of action that made such a profound difference that people felt comfortable with where their dollars were going and what a difference it would make for our students over time.”
Last November, Mesa County voters decisively approved a $115 million bond to build a new Grand Junction High School, with more than 65% of voters voting “yes” on the measure.
The school’s construction will also be funded by $19.5 million from a bond measure in 2017 as well as a $10 million BEST Grant from the state. The BEST Grant is comprised of state funding from marijuana excise taxes, lottery proceeds, interest and the State Land Trust.
Construction on the school will last through summer 2024, when the old school will be demolished. Classes in the new school will begin that autumn.
D51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz expressed her gratitude to previous board members Tom Parrish, Trish Mahre, Amy Davis and John Williams, who helped shape the language of the 2021 bond measure, a major factor in its ultimate approval by voters.
“Our current board is committed to seeing this great building through with the community moving forward,” Haitz said. “We’re also hoping that we really get under-budget as well ... just so that we can continue to move forward with amazing projects here in our community.”
Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill, who will become the district’s superintendent July 1, was inspired by the bond measure’s passing and the reality unfolding before his eyes that the commitment to a new GJHS was becoming a tangible reality.
“Heading into this new position as the superintendent of D51, as I look out into the crowd today, I’m inspired and I’m humbled because I know there is support for our community in Mesa County for public education in D51,” Hill said. “A strong public education system is the key to the future: the future for our students and the future for our thriving community and local economy.”
District 51 recently approved its new Strategic Plan that will guide decision-making for the next few years. Hill said this Strategic Plan will serve as the district’s “North Star” moving forward, and the new GJHS will help the district carry out the plan more effectively.
“The building of a new state-of-the-art Grand Junction High School will help us move one step closer to those three focus areas and the goals set out in the Strategic Plan, because in order to have prepared and supported students and staff, we have to give them the resources they need to be successful,” he said.
“We have amazing students throughout this community, and the Tigers are no exception, and we can give them all the tools and resources necessary to achieve their potential — books, technology, professional development, etc. — but we can’t overlook the impact that a state-of-the-art, 21st century facility can have on the success of our students and staff.”
Other speakers at the groundbreaking included District 51 Foundation leaders and “Yes on GJHS 2021” campaign co-chairs Tim Foster and Sarah Shrader, 2019 bond campaign chairman and school alumnus Dan Prinster, D51 Foundation Executive Director and school alumna Angela Christensen and a family consisting of three generations of graduates from the school in Tim Coit, Megan Younker and MacKenzie Younker.
One of the final speakers was Camille Dowuona, a rising sophomore at Grand Junction whose class will be the first to graduate from the new school in 2025.
Dowuona, who is from Ghana along, discussed how the new school will not only be a change of scenery for students but bring new enthusiasm and opportunities to them.
“One thing my mom told me before I started high school is, ‘Go in there and come out with flying colors.’ That’s the same way I feel about the new school because the new school will bring new life and new opportunity to students,” Dowuona said.
“Every parent wants to give their kid the best education they need. Not every kid who goes to Grand Junction High School wants to have a high education — others will follow different paths — but giving us the education we need and the resources we need and the technology we need is really important.
“Thank you to everyone who voted ‘yes’ on GJHS.”