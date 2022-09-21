Brooks Harper speaks Tuesday at Grand Junction High School’s inaugural Workforce Development Day. Harper discussed how students could discover, develop, market and sell their talents and skills after graduation.
Scott Crabtree
Brooks Harper — who travels across the nation to speak to high school students about how to discover, develop, market and sell their talents and skills — asked a question to an auditorium filled with Grand Junction High School seniors and juniors at the school Tuesday morning.
“Unfortunately, too many of our students cannot see their own value, and that’s a problem, and I’ll prove it to you. By a show of hands, how many of you consider yourselves to be a salesperson?”
Only two students raised their hands.
“Let’s rephrase the question: how many of you have ever convinced your parents to buy you something?”
Nearly every student in attendance immediately propelled their hand into the air.
“Welcome to the sales department,” Harper said. “Everyone’s selling something.”
Harper, the author of the books “Why Should We Hire YOU?” and “Seven Skills to Make Mill$”, served as the keynote speaker for Grand Junction High School’s inaugural Workforce Development Day, an opportunity for students to explore how their interests and abilities align with post-secondary education and career options.
Workforce Development Day included Harper’s presentation, a career fair featuring more than 40 of the school’s business and education partners, a hiring event featuring 14 businesses conducting on-the-spot job interviews, a tour of Colorado Mesa University, a military options presentation and a college fair at Palisade High School.
A plethora of options were available for GJHS students, who had the freedom of a day outside of classrooms to evaluate their futures.
For senior JoHanna LaDuke, the college fair at Palisade was fruitful because she had the opportunity to connect with and learn about colleges that she can’t simply drive to on any given day.
“I liked it because, sometimes, you don’t know how to reach out to colleges or people who can come speak,” LaDuke said. “We don’t really get that a lot of the time. Now, we have the chance to go out and they can come out and we can learn from them... I loved it. I thought this was really awesome.”
Her friend, fellow senior Carli McConnaha, echoed her sentiments about the success of the school’s first Workforce Development Day.
“Growing up in a small town away from Grand Junction and then the change of not having anybody to speak to about colleges to having people give me advice on what to do is really nice for me,” McConnaha said. “I personally think that having these people come and talk to us about financial plans or careers in general is really inspirational and makes me think about what I want to do.”
Junior Taytin Knoblich approached Harper after his keynote address to thank him for his visit and to request a copy of “Why Should We Hire YOU?”, vowing to finish the book by the end of this month so he can continue putting together a comprehensive plan for his future and how to make it happen.
“If you’re a student, you should definitely take these opportunities to explore and expand your knowledge of the workforce or anything you’re wanting to pursue and do,” Knoblich said. “Take every opportunity that you can. I think that’s the most important thing.”
The idea behind Workforce Development Day was sparked last year by two career and technical education (CTE) teachers, Jen Campbell-Wilson and Brenda Pomeroy.
A team of school leadership helped make Workforce Development Day a reality, with CMU, Pablo’s Pizza and Entrada Consulting Group serving as the event’s major sponsors.
“We’re CTE teachers and CTE is all about preparing students for the workforce, so career and college readiness,” Campbell-Wilson said. “We just felt like there was a gap in what we were offering students as far as that experience of getting out and meeting business and industry professionals and listening to awesome guest speakers who can inspire students to use their talents and skills.”
“I think it’s been a really good collaborative effort between our CTE partners in the district and the Mesa County Workforce Center and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce,” Pomeroy added. “They’ve been really instrumental in helping us. Also, the Western Colorado Human Resource Association partnered with us.
“We’re really trying to work together as a community and provide those experiences and opportunities for our students to get the most out of what we have to offer here in the valley and beyond.”