Brooks Harper — who travels across the nation to speak to high school students about how to discover, develop, market and sell their talents and skills — asked a question to an auditorium filled with Grand Junction High School seniors and juniors at the school Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, too many of our students cannot see their own value, and that’s a problem, and I’ll prove it to you. By a show of hands, how many of you consider yourselves to be a salesperson?”