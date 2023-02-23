Grand Junction High School was one of the schools involved in a rash of threats against high schools in Colorado on Wednesday, all of which turned out to be false.

“Shortly before 11 a.m., the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a call about an active threat at Grand Junction High School,” a letter to parents from Mesa County Valley School District 51 read. “Grand Junction Police Department had two School Resource Officers (SROs) on campus who could confirm there was no active threat and relayed that information back to dispatch and D51 Safety and Security. There was no shelter-in-place or lockdown activated and at no point was your child in danger.”

