Grand Junction High School was one of the schools involved in a rash of threats against high schools in Colorado on Wednesday, all of which turned out to be false.
“Shortly before 11 a.m., the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a call about an active threat at Grand Junction High School,” a letter to parents from Mesa County Valley School District 51 read. “Grand Junction Police Department had two School Resource Officers (SROs) on campus who could confirm there was no active threat and relayed that information back to dispatch and D51 Safety and Security. There was no shelter-in-place or lockdown activated and at no point was your child in danger.”
Area law enforcement agencies also released statements about the incident, which is being investigated by the FBI.
“District 51 Safety and Security and our local law enforcement partners are working together to monitor the ongoing swatting situations targeting high schools across the state,” the school district said in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, D51 Safety and Security had an increased presence on all high school campuses throughout the remainder of the school day.”
Grand Junction Police released a statement Wednesday, saying, “Law enforcement nationwide has received FALSE reports of an active shooter at schools across the country. Currently, all reports appear to be false reporting to authorities. Area law enforcement, and D51 security will have an increased presence around our schools.”
Various media organizations reported Wednesday a number of schools, including in Alamosa, Aspen, Boulder, Brighton, Brush, Cañon City, Durango, Englewood, Estes Park, Fort Morgan Glenwood Springs and Gilpin County, had received threats.
The FBI’s Denver office released a statement Wednesday:
“FBI Denver is aware of numerous threats made today to a variety of organizations and institutions across Colorado. The FBI works closely with its law enforcement partners by providing resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution. While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.
“It is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts officers from responding to an actual crisis.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement, which read, “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is aware of local law enforcement agencies responding to schools throughout Colorado for fake threats and reports of shots fired at local schools. It has been determined that these calls were ‘swatting’ calls to force a significant scale law enforcement response.
“No schools within the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction have received known phone calls or threats. We will closely monitor the situation and have an increased presence within the school buildings throughout the day.
“The safety and security of school children and staff are paramount and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation alongside our law enforcement partners and D51 Security.”