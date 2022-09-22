Among the programs Grand Junction High School takes the most pride in is its international travel program that allows students to experience the world around them.
To make up for lost travels in 2020, the GJHS social studies department has conducted four trips this year, taking 40 students and parents on each: Iceland in March, a hike up Mount Kilimanjaro in June, Eastern Europe in June and Costa Rica in July.
Justin Whiteford, one of GJHS’ social studies teachers, sat with his students at the District 51 Board of Education meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School to detail to the board their trip to Europe and the significance of the school’s travel programs.
“We are very lucky at Grand Junction High School,” Whiteford said.
During a 12-day trip to Eastern Europe, Whiteford and a group of students and parents visited six countries (Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Vienna, Austria) to visit cities and historically significant sites.
The group came as close as 150 miles to the border of Ukraine, so students had the opportunity to meet and — with translators’ assistance — converse with people who left the country after Russia’s invasion earlier this year.
“Once we started, all the kids said, ‘Now is the time to go,’ ” Whiteford said. “They were the driving force in saying, ‘Now is the time to go see first-hand what the concept of freedom is and what the concept of what’s going on over there is so we can talk to a primary source.’ As kids will tell you, you can read a book, but when you see it in a primary source, that’s just like gold.”
Students also had the opportunities to visit one of the only remaining sections of the Berlin Wall, providing a sense of the devastating impact of the wall’s existence as well as an understanding of the poignancy of the art that now graces it, and the Auschwitz concentration camp, helping them comprehend the evil atrocities of the Holocaust.
Grand Junction High School is able to take these trips with students thanks to a partnership with Colorado Mesa University that allows students to receive college credits for participating. CMU Assistant Professor of Political Science Holly Oberle spearheads the partnership and went on the Eastern Europe trip to provide guidance and context.
DAC DECIDED
By a 5-0 vote, the school board approved a resolution solidifying the 2022-2023 District Accountability Committee (DAC).
DAC members include West Middle School Secretary Kim Bohrer, GJHS teacher Steve Brown, Chipeta Elementary School Principal Jayme Chiaro, Board of Education President Andrea Haitz, Rocky Mountain Elementary School teacher Kerry Hicks, District 51 Site Director Paul Jebe and Board of Education Secretary Angela Lema.
Parent reps are Shannon Antonucci, Sara Lozada, Andy Smith, Kristen Smith and Erica Thomas. Community reps are Chelsie Hess, Amber Palmer, Sue Springer and Catherine Ventling.