Eastern Europe trip

Submitted by Justin Whiteford

A group of 40 Grand Junction High School students and parents display a Ukraine flag, during their trip to Eastern Europe this summer.

Among the programs Grand Junction High School takes the most pride in is its international travel program that allows students to experience the world around them.

To make up for lost travels in 2020, the GJHS social studies department has conducted four trips this year, taking 40 students and parents on each: Iceland in March, a hike up Mount Kilimanjaro in June, Eastern Europe in June and Costa Rica in July.