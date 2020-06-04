When it comes to the Knowledge Bowl, few clubs in Colorado know as much about winning as Grand Junction High School.
The Tigers’ academic team is a Knowledge Bowl dynasty in the state, winning the Class 5A title 21 times. Fossil Ridge titles in 2012 and 2016 are the lone exceptions to Grand Junction dominance at the state’s highest level.
Making it to Atlanta for the High School National Championship Tournament for the fifth straight year was nearly a reality for Grand Junction. Then COVID-19 arrived.
“I’m on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Knowledge Bowl and we met as a board the Tuesday before (the state tournament was scheduled to) happen,” said head coach Coady Shawcroft. “That was right around the time Gov. Polis issued the stay-at-home order. It was right before it, but we decided pretty much the week before to not hold the tournament for the sake of public health. It was a tough decision. Nobody wanted to vote yes or even put forward a motion to cancel it because all the coaches knew what that would mean to the kids.”
The Knowledge Bowl state tournament was scheduled for the week after District 51’s spring break at Colorado State University. However, while the group’s 12 members (eight of them seniors) were on spring break, they learned that a trip to Fort Collins was out of the question.
Shortly after, the national tournament, which would have taken place at the end of May, was shelved as well.
“It was devastating,” Shawcroft said. “You can’t get the team together for a meeting because of the virus. All the communication had to go out virtually. I wrote them this long message and sent it out to them announcing we had canceled state, what we would think about for the next couple of weeks and hopefully we could go to nationals, but we found out even that was canceled.”
For eight seniors, their careers ended unceremoniously.
“We were all pretty bummed,” said Evan Ancell. “A lot of us had worked for three years toward winning our own state competition. We’ve spent a lot of time on it and it was disappointing. Overall, we just hoped for the best that nationals would happen, and once they didn’t, we tried to move past it... We got really close, and there’s a lot fewer of us than a football team or something, so we got to know each other really well. We helped each other out in the aftermath.”
Ancell and some of his fellow Grand Junction graduates will enroll at Colorado State in the fall. They missed out on their final opportunity to compete in the Knowledge Bowl in Fort Collins at the high school level, but they hope to establish a Knowledge Bowl team with the college.
With the tumultuous 2020 spring semester finished, officials across the state are already working on a plan for next season.
“We’re going through a lot of changes as a team,” Shawcroft said. “Since Grand Junction High School has been losing students, we’re dropping down to 4A classification, which comes with its own challenges. But as far as the virus goes, there have been talks that we might have a virtual season and have to change the format. The national tournament has already done that and they’ve released these ad hoc things that individual students play. It’s not quite a team game yet, but I think the thing they’re working on will probably resemble the Knowledge Bowl in some way.”
A new format will provide new challenges for returning and new team members, but after the coronavirus laid waste to all of the state’s extracurricular activities this spring, they’ll be willing to adjust however needed.
“I’m not sure how it’s going to work,” said rising senior Addison Chambers. “It’s going to be interesting however we try to solve it. We’re just going to have to adapt. We’re just going to have to find out this new way of playing and make sure we can play it our best.”