Another year of outstanding student journalism at Grand Junction High School was recently recognized at the state level.
The Orange and Black, Grand Junction High School’s student newspaper, saw nine of its staff members combine to win 11 awards at the Colorado Student Media Association (CSMA) Best of Colorado Awards. All three graduating seniors on the newspaper’s staff won awards as the Orange and Black increased its awards haul from four second-place and four third-place honors last year to five second-place and four third-place finishes this year.
The Orange and Black competes in the CSMA contest for print and online content among high schools with an enrollment ranging between 1,000 and 1,800 students.
Izzy Cornelison, a senior and the paper’s editor in chief, took second place for a feature article about twin sisters at the school who were adopted this year.
Becca Nedohon, a senior and the online editor for the paper, took second place for a breaking news story about students walking out of school to protest a GJHS teacher who had been accused of sexual abuse.
Alondra Sanchez, a senior and the paper’s managing editor, took second place for print edition page design.
Lila Mottram, a sophomore, earned a second-place honor for a news article about the controversy around the proposed MarillacHealth School-Based Health Center in the new GJHS building. She also took home an honorable mention for a sports feature about members of the school’s swim team searching for practice locations.
Sophomores Madeline Behrman and Hailey Shane teamed up to earn second place for in-depth news reporting for an article about new furniture being tested for the new school building. Shane also received an honorable mention for a lifestyle feature article about body positivity.
Connor Kinser, a sophomore, won a third-place prize for his general column writing as well as an honorable mention for his critical review of a new event at the school.
Sophomores Maddy Parkhurst, the staff photo editor, and Serenity Schmidt teamed up to earn a third-place award for their online photo essay about the ongoing construction of the new school. Parkhurst also took home a third-place honor for her two-page spread design for Cornelison’s award-winning twin-centric article.
Additionally, the GJHS Tiger Yearbook was recognized for its 99th edition with some honorable mentions. Junior Braydon Hoeckendorf was recognized for a graphic illustration and sophomore Elli Scott, sophomore Anna Benner and junior Abby Kennedy were recognized for a chronological series of pages covering seasonal trends.