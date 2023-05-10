Another year of outstanding student journalism at Grand Junction High School was recently recognized at the state level.

The Orange and Black, Grand Junction High School’s student newspaper, saw nine of its staff members combine to win 11 awards at the Colorado Student Media Association (CSMA) Best of Colorado Awards. All three graduating seniors on the newspaper’s staff won awards as the Orange and Black increased its awards haul from four second-place and four third-place honors last year to five second-place and four third-place finishes this year.

