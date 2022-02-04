A contract that some School District 51 Board of Education members asked to be reviewed by outside counsel was signed months before the new board was sworn in, not a few days as previously stated.
The contract is for Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, to serve as the owner’s representative for the Grand Junction High School Project at a price of around $938,000, according to D51 attorney John Williams. That contract, along with the employment contracts for Superintendent Diana Sirko, Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos, are being reviewed by David Price, the D51 outside legal counsel, at the request of some board members.
Board President Andrea Haitz told The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday the owner’s representative agreement was approved by the previous school board just days before the current board took over. In fact, according to board meeting minutes, the owner’s representative contract was approved by the board at their April 20, 2021. meeting, almost 200 days before the November elections that brought on the new slate of board members.
In a follow-up interview Thursday, Haitz said they’d met with outgoing Board Member Tom Parrish regarding a resolution that the board was considering.
“We had asked them to wait on moving forward with that vote,” Haitz said.
According to board minutes of the Nov. 9 meeting — seven days after the new board had been elected but three weeks before they had been sworn in — the board was considering a resolution to approve a contract with FCI Constructors for the building of Grand Junction High School, the funding for which was approved by voters in the same Nov. 2 election. Parrish at that meeting expressed a desire to meet with new board members first before signing off on the resolution.
Given the tight timeline for construction, the board agreed to allow Parrish to meet with the new board members — Haitz, Andrea Lema and Will Jones — and hold a special meeting afterwards.
At that special meeting on Nov. 16, Parrish reported having a good conversation with the newly elected board members and the current board went ahead with adopting the resolution giving FCI Constructors the contract.