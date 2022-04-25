The old saying is the show must go on. In this case, it was an Earth Day Carnival that had to be moved hastily from outside Grand Junction High School into the school gymnasium Friday evening because of stormy weather and gusty winds.
“Unfortunately, Mother Nature wouldn’t permit activities outside tonight, but we will still be able to fundraise for environmental charities (inside the gym),” said Erica Bryan, president of the Grand Junction High School Planeteers Club. A senior, she said they were raising funds for Oceana, the National Parks Protection Agency, and their Planeteers Club to continue running next year.
Bryan said the carnival was a way of promoting environmental awareness.
“What we can do is do our best to keep our world beautiful,” she said.
The Earth Day Carnival attractions included sack races, corn hole, a ring toss game, a coin toss game, a papermaker machine that blended paper with water and an environmental quiz. Prizes were given to winners.
The Plant Buffet was a special station, where participants were given their choice of flowers, vegetables or cat chow (an alternative fertilizer) with soil and water in a plant cup.
The Earth Day Carnival activities were covered by a $5 fee per person at the door. A donation box was also set up.
“This is really important,” said GJHS Student Council Member Brayan Caro, a Student Council member. “Anyone who donates (should know) it’s going to go back to planting trees or taking out trash from the ocean, which is definitely a good cause.”
More than 70 children with their parents enjoyed the carnival, steadily coming in from 5 to 9 pm.
Nina Lujan and her three children, sixth- grader Mikle, 6-year-old Eligh and 3-year-old Giovonni were among the first ones to enjoy the fun.
“I think it’s neat,” Nina Lujan said. “I really like protecting the Earth, and I think the high school doing this is trying to show the public the importance of Earth Day.”
Ayten Therriault, an English teacher at Grand Junction High School, received a personal invitation from Bryan to attend the carnival.
“Erica was one of my students and she asked if I could come,” Therriault said. “She has a bright future ahead of her, and I want to support the students and their passions. We moved here from Illinois and having public land access and beautiful scenery is amazing. My kids really loved the coin toss into the Mason jars and all the great baked goods.”
Besides hosting the carnival, the Planeteers Club, founded in 2019, performs campus cleanups.
The members also attempt to educate the community on environmental issues to work toward sustainability locally, as well as support other environmentally friendly charities and causes.
The club’s vice president, Kaia Gehl, will assume the role as club president once Bryan graduates this May.