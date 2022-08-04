Superintendent Brian Hill and other Mesa County Valley School District officials and residents listen to Colleen Kaneda of Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the new Grand Junction High School project, during a presentation Tuesday.
The progress rate of the early stages of the new Grand Junction High School’s construction still has the school on pace to open in the autumn of 2024 as originally planned.
Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, provided her monthly update to the School District 51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday night at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
The crews working on the project recently completed excavation of the new school’s foundation and also paved a road to connect the school to Seventh Street, allowing for easier access of the property for construction workers.
Additionally, Dynamic Program Management received construction documents July 15 and its fourth bid package of designs made the final design plans 95% complete. Kaneda said she anticipates that the fifth bid package, which will finalize the project’s construction documents, is anticipated later this month. A sixth= bid package, which will finalize plans for the existing auxiliary gym and the school’s building across the street at 700 Fifth St.
The installation of helical piers at the site is expected to be completed later this month. Concrete footers are being poured and pier caps are being installed.
“There’s been a lot of earth-moving going on,” Kaneda said. “Nothing quite vertical yet, but all the foundation is happening.”
Of the project’s total budget of $144.5 million, $84,808,399 has been committed so far in order to procure services and materials.
“As we commit costs, our risks go down because it means we have people under contract to do the work,” Kaneda said.
Of the budget, $9,623,608 has been expended so far, with just under $4 million of that being spent locally. Kaneda said that she believes the percentage of the project’s local expenditures out of the total budget will increase over the course of the project.
MESA MONTESSORI?
Emma Reicks and Georgia Reigel, representatives for Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado, made their case to the board for opening a charter school in Mesa County.
According to its website, Wildflower’s mission statement is to “provide an authentic Montessori education that bridges academic outcomes and social emotional development across vibrant, one-of-a-kind learning environments deeply rooted in place, community, and a sense of belonging.” Montessori education is based on hands-on learning, self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play, or, as Reicks described it, “meeting students where they are and for who they are.”
Wildflower plans to apply through District 51. If approved, Reicks, a Grand Junction native and GJHS alumna, said the school would hopefully open next fall to serve children aged 3-7.
“Access to alternative educational models in the Grand Valley is in very high demand,” said Reicks, who’s been either a teacher or school administrator since 2009. “I’m excited about this model and I believe in this model because it embraces everything I love and have found most effective over the course of my teaching career and my career as an administrator and instructional coach.”
Reicks said such a school can serve students from low-income and underrepresented backgrounds.
SUPERINTENDENT SUBCOMMITTEE
Board President Andrea Haitz has tasked fellow board members Angela Lema and Kari Sholtes with collaborating to update the evaluation standards that the board uses for its annual review of the superintendent’s performance.
Haitz said that this won’t replace the current evaluation system but rather introduce other ideas into the current framework in order for Superintendent Brian Hill to clearly understand the standard to which he’s being held during the first year of his contract.
“I just feel like, if we’re going to have expectations for our superintendent, he needs to know what those are,” Haitz said. “We also need to all be on the same page about what those are. We want to make sure that we’re all moving forward in the right direction because when we go to making evaluations in the spring, I don’t want to just be doing it sort of off the cuff.”