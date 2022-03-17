Colleen Kaneda is hopeful that the community will be able to partake in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Grand Junction High School in late May or early June.
The project manager at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative of the project to build the new school, presented an update to the School District 51 Board of Education on Tuesday night at the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom.
The presentation included the current status of the executive committee’s itinerary and new renderings of the school, which is slated to open for the fall 2024 semester.
For the first time, Kaneda was able to provide a timeline for when construction is likely to begin.
“From an exciting standpoint, the team is expected to start mobilizing to do some work in the alley — we have some utility relocation that needs to happen — on April 18,” Kaneda said to the board. “We’ll start to see some progress of construction starting then. When that work finishes, we will be further along to get our construction documents for permit ready to go and we’re going to permit through Mesa. When we have our building permit, we’ll keep moving forward and do our foundation.”
The project team has expanded to include PCD Bowman as the recently procured commissioning agent, Lambert and Associates as the geotechnical engineer, Grande River Environmental as the environmental consultant and River City Consultants as the surveyor.
Kaneda explained to the board what PCD Bowman’s role will be.
“When the building gets turned over, a lot of times, we get a lot of comments from staff about, ‘It’s too cold here, it’s too hot here,’ ” Kaneda said. “The commissioning agent helps us work through those issues as a third party on behalf of the owner to make sure the building’s functioning as it was designed to function from a mechanical standpoint.”
On Monday, the team tasked with designing the new school provided an update to the executive committee as well as updated renderings of the future Grand Junction High School.
“We talked about things like how the building’s laid out, the program, the square footage, what we’re seeing generally in the market, and when we get our final design development documents, which will be Monday, then FCI Constructors will start to price that milestone of our design to make sure that we’re on track from a budget standpoint,” Kaneda said.
Kaneda said that the committee anticipates design development documents to be finalized by the end of this month, with a presentation to the Board of Education in April. The committee will then receive a presentation from FCI Constructors on the estimated cost of that design in late April.
The executive committee currently has a procurement out for a construction material testing firm to join the project.
“This is the firm that will come out and make sure the concrete is meeting the spec in that the dirt is compacted for the engineers’ direction,” Kaneda said. “It’s a quality-assurance piece on the owner that everything we’re installing is actually happening the way it was designed per the engineers’ specs. We’re getting those proposals back here at the end of March and we’re going to meet quickly as an executive committee in early April to review those proposals and select construction material to use.”
Board Vice President Will Jones said that, as a board member who sits on the executive committee, he’s found the communication between all involved parties “excellent.”
“Any questions we’ve had come up, you guys have been great about getting them done,” Jones said to Kaneda. “The communication between (architect) Blythe (Group) and FCI and all the different departments has been great with lots of transparency. I think we’re on the right track.”