The construction of the new Grand Junction High School only has about one more year left until it’s completed and when furniture will be moved into the building.

Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, gave her monthly update on the project to the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School. This update continued the overall message of every other update so far this year: so far, so good.

