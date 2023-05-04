The construction of the new Grand Junction High School only has about one more year left until it’s completed and when furniture will be moved into the building.
Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, gave her monthly update on the project to the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School. This update continued the overall message of every other update so far this year: so far, so good.
As of the end of March, construction was approximately 35% complete. Out of the $144.5 million budget, $135.4 million has been committed and $41.6 million has been expended, with $27.5 million of those expenditures coming locally.
The crew recently completed a steel topping-out ceremony after placing the final beam of the new school’s structure. A request for qualifications and proposals (RFQP) has been posted for furniture vendors. Progress has also been made on the new auditorium, as it’s been topped out with its balcony steel set in place.
Workers are now installing or applying structural steel for deck and detail, concrete slab on metal decks, roofing, interior and exterior wall framing, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) rough-ins, concrete masonry walls, exterior sheathing and air barriers, and spray foam insulation.
The next steps in the project are east alley improvements by the City of Grand Junction, construction of the northeast parking lot and applying an exterior brick veneer and interior drywall. Additionally, the furniture vendor proposal deadline is June 2 and asbestos abatement will take place in the project’s west vestibules at the end of June.
Activity on the construction site is only increasing, as the number of on-site workers peaked at 203 in April.
BOUNDARY CHANGE TABLED
The board was set to vote to approve a change to Appleton Elementary School’s boundary that was proposed by demographer Shannon Bingham, designed to appeal to the widest range of parental requests as possible after hearing from them at two town halls held at the school, but the issue was tabled.
The proposed area encompassed an area within 22 Road to the west, 26 Road to the east, G Road to the south and L Road to the north, with students encompassed within slated to shift to Redlands Middle School and, eventually, Grand Junction High School. Bingham noted that the district has grandfathering provisions in place for seventh and eighth grade students who have already started their middle school years elsewhere.
Board member Kari Sholtes requested more information about the total transport cost that would result from the change in order to bus students in West Middle School territory to Redlands instead. D51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia said that the change would add three bus routes, which he estimated would each cost $48,000 per year for three years, resulting ultimately in a $432,000 increase in the district’s transportation budget over the next three years.
The board unanimously voted to table the vote until it considered all the financial implications of the suggested shift, as well as alternate options that are still available in redrawing the district’s map.