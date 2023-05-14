Campino Fischer

Grand Junction High School sophomore Campino Fischer stands in front of an entrance to the school Thursday. Fischer, whose family has deep ties to Germany, will attend the next school year in Germany through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) program. Fischer is wearing a tracksuit featuring the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, both he and his father's favorite sports team who he has ambitions of playing for someday.

 NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel

Campino Fischer shuffled through the halls at Grand Junction High School on Thursday donning a tracksuit of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, bringing a German flare to the school and representing the favored sports team of both himself and his father, who was born and raised in Germany.

Germany’s always been a part of Fischer’s heritage. After being born in Grand Junction, he spent most of the first five years of his life in Germany, where some of his extended family members still reside. He doesn’t remember his own time in the country because he was so young, but another opportunity to soak in the nation and its culture is just around the corner — as is a potentially life-changing academic opportunity.

