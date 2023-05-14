Grand Junction High School sophomore Campino Fischer stands in front of an entrance to the school Thursday. Fischer, whose family has deep ties to Germany, will attend the next school year in Germany through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) program. Fischer is wearing a tracksuit featuring the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, both he and his father's favorite sports team who he has ambitions of playing for someday.
Campino Fischer shuffled through the halls at Grand Junction High School on Thursday donning a tracksuit of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, bringing a German flare to the school and representing the favored sports team of both himself and his father, who was born and raised in Germany.
Germany’s always been a part of Fischer’s heritage. After being born in Grand Junction, he spent most of the first five years of his life in Germany, where some of his extended family members still reside. He doesn’t remember his own time in the country because he was so young, but another opportunity to soak in the nation and its culture is just around the corner — as is a potentially life-changing academic opportunity.
Fischer, currently a sophomore at GJHS, has been accepted into the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX), a program jointly offered by the United States and German governments. He’ll leave for Germany on Aug. 3, spend a month learning to speak and read German, and then learn where in the country he will spent the next school year attending classes and which host family he will be staying with.
“I’m way too excited,” Fischer said. “I have a countdown. I started that countdown 200 days ago. I’m crazy excited. There’s been a bunch of different emotions. In the beginning, I was really excited, and it’s been getting closer and closer and closer. Leaving everybody is kind of haunting in the back of my mind, though.”
Fischer applied for the program after his mother discovered it online one day and encouraged him to consider it. His application was accepted and then he interviewed for the program in front of a CBYX committee, with around 70 people in attendance.
“For the application process, I think my advanced math grades helped me to show that I was special in that category,” Fischer said. “In the interview part, I really like talking to people and I think I’m good at talking to people, so my friend, Lena, helped me (prepare for) that a lot.”
Since Germany is in his blood, Fischer hopes that the experience of living in the country and learning its language won’t be too much of a cultural shock for him. However, he knows it probably won’t be a simple acclimation process and he knows the experience might be scary or isolating at the start.
He doesn’t yet know what region of the country he’ll be sent to. He and his family previously hosted a CBYX student from Germany who lives in Munich, so he thinks it would be fun to live near him and reunite with him, but he’s open to whatever happens.
“I’ve heard a lot from my family, but then I heard from people who have gone on the program and they had all these expectations and they thought they were going to know but it was the total opposite,” Fischer said. “I’d like to think I know what’s going to happen, but I don’t think I do.”
Fischer is a prolific math student, taking his math class at Colorado Mesa University. As a German citizen, he’ll have access to low-cost or even tuition-free education at public universities in the country, so he currently plans on attending college in Germany.
“We’ll see if I hate Germany, but I probably won’t, right?” Fischer joked. “If I like Germany, I plan on going to college there. I have family there and they’d definitely be happy to see me there.”
However, Fischer also has dreams of playing club soccer in Germany, particularly for Borussia Dortmund, one of the most popular teams in one of the most soccer-crazed nations on the planet. He could accomplish his goal by applying for a team’s youth academy or by impressing in prep games.
Fischer has been playing for Grand Junction’s soccer team and believes he has the talent to potentially make a name for himself in the youth scene in Germany, but he also knows that the sport is vastly more competitive there than it is in the United States.
“The soccer here is very, very different,” Fischer said. “We’re close to Mexico, so it has some Mexican styles, right? I’ve heard it’s very different in Germany, so I’m excited to get that experience. It’s probably going to be more intense because their culture is soccer. Our culture isn’t really soccer here.”