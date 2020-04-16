If not for the coronavirus outbreak, staff members of Grand Junction High School’s student newspaper, the Orange and Black, would be at a conference to accept an award in Nashville, Tennessee, this week.
The Music City meet-up was canceled, but the newspaper’s recognition wasn’t.
The Orange and Black staff, led by teacher Megan Fromm and managing editors Delaney Kidd and Madi Martinez, earned the 2020 Student Journalism Impact Award from the Journalism Education Association and Quill and Scroll International for its coverage of the condition of Grand Junction High School. The newspaper brought attention to foundational and safety issues with the now-64-year-old school’s facilities. This reporting impacted some voters’ decisions when voting for the 2019 bond measure. The measure still failed, but the staff’s reporting brought issues with the school to public attention. They also reported on the conditions of other schools in the Grand Valley and what they received from the 2017 bond measure.
“I hope that we get a little more respect as journalists,” Kidd said. “We’re still doing real journalism and also dealing with online classes and all that. When we were still in school, we were doing real journalism and high school at the same time. Sometimes with people, when you hear ‘student journalist’, you think it’s going to not be real or all that factual or have information that not just students but everyone would want to read. I think this award progresses us into being a news magazine that everyone may want to read. It’s not just about students. It’s about the community.”
Kidd has been with the Orange and Black for three years. The senior plans to stay in the media realm when she begins attending Colorado Mesa University, focusing on mass communications and political science while swimming for the Mavericks.
She and all her fellow students are only able to take classes online because of the coronavirus, but it’s still business as usual (mostly) for the Orange and Black.
“We’ve been meeting once a week to talk about our online coverage because we also have a website. Everyone’s been pitching in. All of us have stories we’re working on right now, mostly pertaining to COVID-19 and what’s going on right now and how students and teachers are dealing with it,” Kidd said. “Everyone’s writing, making videos, doing interviews, those kinds of stuff.”