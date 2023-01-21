Dozens of Grand Junction High School students walked out of school before the end of the class day Friday, marching down streets around the school with signs displaying messages like “I don’t want to take class with a rapist,” “Protect students, not reputation,” and “Where was my justice?” while chanting, “No means no!”

The walkout was organized by Olivia Deines, a former Grand Junction student who graduated in November through a Mesa County Valley School District 51 online program. Deines created an account on the social media platform TikTok under the account “Justice for GJHS Girls” that, on Dec. 18, 2022, posted a video detailing allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against a current Grand Junction teacher.

