GJHS Quiz Bowl

Special to the sentinel

Grand Junction’s A team, in green shirts, won this past weekend’s Dino Ridge High School Science Quiz Bowl at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. The B team, wearing orange, placed third in the event. From left to right: Anna-Stone Ewing, Andrew Agrenado, Magaly Luna, Megan TerLouw, FOX31 Denver Meteorologist and competition host Kylie Bearse, Athena Quesenberry, Alexander Chang, Cailan McKim and Sam Guddat.

 Submitted by Coady Shawcroft

In Golden last weekend, Grand Junction High School’s academic team was exactly that: golden.

The Tigers had two teams compete in the Dino Ridge High School Science Quiz Bowl on last Saturday at Colorado School of Mines. The A team — consisting of Sam Guddat, Cailan McKim, Athena Quesenberry and Alexander Chang — took first place in the competition, with the B team — consisting of Megan TerLouw, Magaly Luna, Anna Stone-Ewing and Andrew Agrenado — finishing third.