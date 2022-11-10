Grand Junction’s A team, in green shirts, won this past weekend’s Dino Ridge High School Science Quiz Bowl at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. The B team, wearing orange, placed third in the event. From left to right: Anna-Stone Ewing, Andrew Agrenado, Magaly Luna, Megan TerLouw, FOX31 Denver Meteorologist and competition host Kylie Bearse, Athena Quesenberry, Alexander Chang, Cailan McKim and Sam Guddat.
In Golden last weekend, Grand Junction High School’s academic team was exactly that: golden.
The Tigers had two teams compete in the Dino Ridge High School Science Quiz Bowl on last Saturday at Colorado School of Mines. The A team — consisting of Sam Guddat, Cailan McKim, Athena Quesenberry and Alexander Chang — took first place in the competition, with the B team — consisting of Megan TerLouw, Magaly Luna, Anna Stone-Ewing and Andrew Agrenado — finishing third.
Thornton-based Stargate Charter School placed second. The final round featuring both Tiger teams will air on local PBS stations throughout Colorado at a date to announced later.
This was Grand Junction’s first science-oriented competition of the year.
“It was really cool, especially since we really didn’t know what to expect, so we were really excited when both of our teams made it to the finals and the A team won with the B team getting third,” said Guddat, a junior who serves as Team A’s captain. “It was really cool to see how the B team kind of adapted to the situation and how the A team stayed dominant throughout the whole competition.”
This was the return of the Dino Ridge Science Quiz Bowl after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. McKim, a senior, was glad that his only appearance at the event was so successful for himself and his teammates.
“I’m impressed with how we did,” McKim said. “It’s good since I’ll only be participating at that event once, so I’m glad to see that we did well and I can reflect proudly on that. Even if we didn’t win, I’d still be able to because we still would have done well.”
Guddat and McKim both said that GJHS team members enjoyed the competition taking place in a collegiate environment, partially because Colorado School of Mines is in a geologically rich area and some of the competition’s main themes revolved around the geology of the region.
Another benefit of the competition being held at Colorado School of Mines is that Grand Junction’s teams felt substantial support from the crowd, despite all of their competitors being from the Front Range.
“There was definitely some questions in the tournament that were specifically directed toward Dino Ridge and the landscape of the college, so it was really cool to compete in that environment,” Guddat said. “Also, a lot of alumni from Junction go to that school, so it was cool to have them come watch and it was a really supportive crowd.”
Despite being the only Western Slope school among the 11 schools competing in Golden, Grand Junction dominated the event. McKim and Guddat both credited coach Coady Shawcroft’s “demanding” practice regimen — from the end of school until 5:30 p.m. three days a week — as a major factor in the program’s success.
“I think everyone at Junction, because of the system of practice, is going to be a good player, at least more so than would be done with a lesser amount of practice. This program definitely produces good and competent players,” McKim said.