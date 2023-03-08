The Grand Junction High School Academic Team has continued its run of statewide success in recent years with another major trophy: the program’s third Quiz Bowl state title.
The Tigers competed in the Quiz Bowl State Championships at Weld Central High School on March 4. The A team — Sam Guddat, Cailan McKim, Alexander Chang and Stewart Collins — won the state championship, and the B team — Magaly Luna, Logan Jochim, Maddie Kawasaki and Macy McComb — finished right behind them in second place.
This was the most dominant of the Tigers’ Quiz Bowl titles, as it was the first time Grand Junction has taken the top two spots in the state championship event.
“I am incredibly proud of them,” Grand Junction High School academic team head coach Coady Shawcroft said.
“To place first and second at a tournament that’s statewide and a national qualifier with excellent teams there shows how hard that they work and how much they work together. You can’t do that if you don’t work really well as a team, and they really did come together as a team, both our A and B team. These are people who didn’t play this game before last year, so this is really a year’s turnaround and a year of work that our whole team has put in, and it’s really paid off.”
Grand Junction will look to defend its Knowledge Bowl state title from last year in the Knowledge Bowl State Championship on March 13 and 14 at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Last year, winning the Knowledge Bowl state title clinched the Tigers’ spot in the High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta. This year, Grand Junction is already locked into another trip to the tournament because of its Quiz Bowl victory, and Shawcroft believes past experience in the tournament will benefit the Tigers this time around.
“We’ve grown so much as a team,” Shawcroft said. “Our teams are not the same ones that went last year. They’re significantly better, they’re way more experienced, they’re way more confident in themselves. I can’t say how we’ll do because nationals are a whole different beast, but I like how this team looks and how they’re playing.”
The High School National Championship Tournament will take place May 26-28 at the Marriott Marquis and the Hilton in Atlanta.