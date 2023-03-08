The Grand Junction High School Academic Team has continued its run of statewide success in recent years with another major trophy: the program’s third Quiz Bowl state title.

The Tigers competed in the Quiz Bowl State Championships at Weld Central High School on March 4. The A team — Sam Guddat, Cailan McKim, Alexander Chang and Stewart Collins — won the state championship, and the B team — Magaly Luna, Logan Jochim, Maddie Kawasaki and Macy McComb — finished right behind them in second place.

Tags