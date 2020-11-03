Motorists driving around Grand Junction may see a sleek new Grand Junction Police Department cruiser pull up next to them next time they’re on the road.
Five new police cruisers, added to the department’s fleet on Monday, are the next step in fulfilling what was promised to voters in the 2019 election.
In 2019, Measure 2B passed and Grand Junction voters agreed by a margin of 9,390 to 7,948 to increase taxes to invest in the hiring, employing, training and equipping of police officers.
The Police Department still is working on hiring the officers, but equipping them has become a bit easier.
“This is very exciting for us. We’re getting the staffing and equipment we need for Grand Junction,” said Deputy Chief Michael Nordine during the unveiling of the new vehicles.
Now the department needs the staff to match its fleet.
“Our goal was to be at 131 staff by the end of the year. We’re going to come up a little bit short on that,” Nordine said.
The 2019 2B ballot measure allows for up to 142 personnel, which has been determined to be the magic number for the department.
In previous conversations with The Daily Sentinel, Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said studies have shown that the target time for police officers is about 37% proactive. Further analysis showed that the Police Department would need 142 officers to get to that number.
By proactive time, Shoemaker means time that police can conduct enforcement or engagement duties. That may include traffic enforcement in high-crash areas, walking downtown to talk to businesses about crime prevention efforts and working proactively to increase quality of life issues caused by crime in the community.
At the unveiling ceremony on Monday, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said the new vehicles serve as a visual representation of 2B funds being put to work.
“It’s been a long road. This represents 2B implementation and moving to 142 (staff),” he said.
Caton called it an exciting moment for the city and its residents.
The 2019 ballot question secured $3.3 million annually for the Police Department to cover 31 new positions at the department, 18 new sworn officers and 13 additional civilian personnel.
It raised the city sales tax rate by 0.50% to fund needed additions for police, fire and emergency services across the city.
Increased police presence, specifically on Grand Junction roads and highways, has been something the community has asked for at City Council meetings and County Commission meetings and in the “You Said It” columns in The Daily Sentinel.
Nordine said the new vehicles will be used by the entire department.
“The traffic unit will certainly be part of it. They could be used for patrol and special investigations. It depends on the time of day and day of the week,” Nordine said.
He said they will analyze the calls and assign officers where they are needed most.
He assumed the officers with the most seniority will be the first ones behind the wheels of the new vehicles.