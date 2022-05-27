Doug Shoemaker, Chief of Police, right, awards Ty Morgan, of Moose Country, the citizen service award at the Grand Junction Police Department on Thursday, May 26. Morgan founded Bourbon and Beers, an event to raise money for GJPD's Shop with a Cop, and has raised $20,000 in three years for the program.
Sergeant Dave Godwin, center, watches on as Doug Shoemaker, Chief of Police, right, hands Godwin's wife, Andrea, a pin during the badge pinning ceremony at the Grand Junction Police Department on Thursday, May 26.
The Grand Junction Police Department welcomed its latest batch of new officers Thursday with a badge-pinning ceremony at the police station.
New officers Carli Ford, Trever Olsen, Hannah Wilson, Eric Benson, Casey Jones, Shane McBride and Eduardo Salgado have already been patrolling the streets of Grand Junction, GJPD Chief Doug Shoemaker said, but the badge-pinning ceremony serves to celebrate the officers’ achievements in graduating from the academy and officially becoming police officers.
In a badge-pinning ceremony, new officers and those receiving promotions have their new badges pinned on them by a loved one.
In his closing remarks, Shoemaker said even if the world sometimes makes us question our faith in humanity, these officers do a job that requires bravery, endurance and will, but more importantly compassion and kindness.
“You protect the community you love because it is in your heart to do that very thing,” Shoemaker said.
Ty Morgan, program director for the Moose radio station, was given the Citizen Service Award for his work helping to expand the GJPD’s Shop With a Cop program outside Grand Junction’s city limits.
Also at the ceremony, years of service awards were given out, including five-year service awards were given to Kelly Clingman, Zach Diaz, Emily Hawks, Nate Long, Travis Moesser and Holly Webb.
Ten-year service awards were given to Brian Caskey, Cori Mather, Logan Martin, Alexandra Ogle and Chad Simpson.
Fifteen-year service awards were given to Stephen Brumbaugh, Heidi Davidson and Charles Rojo.
A 20-year service award was given to Miranda Smith and 25-year service awards were given to Bill Baker and Derek Rosales.
Several members of the department were honored with promotions, including Deputy Chief Gary Marak, Commander Robert Fisher, Commander Cory Tomps, Sergeant Dave Godwin, Sergeant Taylor Schreiner, Corporal Matt Koch and Corporal Logan Martin.
“It’s nice to have days like this where we can stand up in front of you and talk about some if the achievements of our employees,” Shoemaker said.