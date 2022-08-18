 Skip to main content
GJPD chief Shoemaker leaving for Texas job

  • Updated
Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker is leaving Grand Junction for the same job in Denton, Texas. Deputy Chief Matt Smith has been named interim chief.

Shoemaker has been chief of the Grand Junction Police Department since 2018. Previously, he spent 27 years in law enforcement in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Doug Shoemaker

MCKENZIE LANGE

Grand Junction Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker
061920-fea-juneteenthpage07-ml

FILE - Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker socializes with Right and Wrong activists during the Juneteenth celebration at Lincoln Park.
060120-news-blmprotests04-ml

About 50 protesters fill the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department on Monday, waiting to confront Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker on issues of race within the community.

