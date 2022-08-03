Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker has been named a finalist for the top police job in Denton, Texas, according to a press release from the city of Denton.
Shoemaker is one of five finalists out of 35 applicants for the job, according to the release. Interviews and a public forum are planned for Thursday.
Denton is a city of about 140,000 within the Dallas/Ft. Worth metro area. It is in the process of replacing former chief Frank Dixon, who is now assistant city manager.
“We are very impressed with the experience that these finalists have demonstrated,” Denton City Manager Sara Hensley said. “Public safety is a very critical service that we offer, and these candidates have a diverse set of leadership experiences that can serve our community well.”
The other finalists are Darren Steele, assistant police chief in Irving, Texas; Elvia Williams, former police chief of Richton Falls, Illinois; Danny Williams, police major for Dallas, Texas; and Darren Stevens, assistant police chief of Frisco, Texas.
Shoemaker joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 2018 after 27 years in law enforcement in Jefferson City, Missouri.
He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature, a master’s in criminal justice and a doctorate in organizational leadership. He is the fifth vice president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
During his time in Grand Junction, Shoemaker has served as the incident commander for the COVID-19 pandemic, and was outspoken about the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.
“I’m angry at the actions (and inaction) of these suspects (previously employed as police officers), and I’m angry how it paints my profession, one I’ve devoted my life to for nearly 29 years. I’m angry that I know so many great police officers who work hard to do the right thing, and the Grand Junction Police Department, an agency I chose to leave Jefferson City, Missouri for, is a shining example of what a great agency can be,” Shoemaker said in a statement at the time.
Shoemaker met with protesters, and also with former Colorado Mesa football coach Tremaine Jackson, now the coach at Valdosta State in Georgia, and said he and Jackson had “connected and formed a team, one team, to start these discussions on how we can all be better listeners and better show empathy toward one another, instead of intolerance.”
He told The Daily Sentinel shortly after he was hired he was hoping to make Grand Junction his last job.
“Our kids really want to go to college here,” Shoemaker said. “This is really kind of the final place for us.