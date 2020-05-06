Grand Junction Police Officers used a taser and "less lethal" impact rounds to arrest a suspect on Patterson Road, Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call of an armed suspect around 6 p.m. and found the individual at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Patterson Road, according to a release from GJPD.
The person was armed with a handgun, the report said, and would not cooperate with police. Police reportedly used 40mm less lethal impact rounds and a Taser to arrest the suspect, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Patterson Road was closed for a portion of the evening. The investigation is ongoing.