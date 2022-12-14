Grand Junction Interim Police Chief Matt Smith favors a balanced approach to traffic safety, including patrol enforcement, education and technology.
“Priority-wise, I would say traffic is one of our top priorities, and it will be in 2023,” Smith said.
Traffic enforcement is a hot topic in Grand Junction. One weekly GJPD snapshot reported there were 25 crashes during the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3, and 127 traffic stops.
“I do think that it’s important, and there’s a few pieces to it. Some of it is enforcement, some of it is education, some of it is visibility, but some of it also has to do with our calls for service and I know that most people don’t want to hear an excuse, and I don’t want to give an excuse, but the reality is we only have so many people and so many 911 calls coming in and so many accidents coming in for us to be able to manage that,” Smith said.
Patrol officers can do traffic enforcement when they’re not responding to 911 calls, Smith said, but their priority is responding to those calls.
“You know, our staff is really overworked, and they’re under a lot of pressure, they have a lot going on, and so they have to try and figure out how to prioritize based on what they’re seeing in front of them. Some days they have time to work traffic in front of them and some days they don’t,” Smith said.
GJPD does have a traffic unit, but that unit is currently staffed by two officers and a supervisor. Smith said he would like to get that unit up to six officers and a supervisor.
There’s no concrete timeline for making those hires, Smith said, but he’s optimistic things are moving in the right direction.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re doing that strategically so we’re not leaning the three-legged stool so to speak too far in one direction and trying to keep that balanced,” Smith said.
GJPD currently has 113 sworn officers on staff, with a budget for 130. Grand Junction voters passed a first responder tax of 0.5% in 2019 that gave the department an extra $3.3 million per year, meant to fund 13 sworn and 18 non-sworn positions in the department.
Smith said the First Responder Tax has been helpful for staffing from a funding standpoint and also because it signals the community values the police department. It takes about a year for a recruit with no policing experience to get to the point, where they can patrol by themselves, Smith said, and once more officers are at that point the department can look to staff up its special units like traffic. The hiring market has been slow generally all over, Smith said, which could be a product of things like the COVID-19 pandemic and national attitudes about policing, although he sees things improving.
“It’s just hard to catch up,” Smith said.
Even with the additional hires, officers on the traffic unit have other duties such as investigating crashes, which takes time away from traffic enforcement.
“If they’re out all night working an accident scene, they certainly aren’t back in at 7 a.m. working speed enforcement. So there’s a balance there and that’s where the numbers come in,” Smith said.
When officers are working traffic enforcement, Smith has no plans to turn Grand Junction into a speed trap town.
“Really the emphasis for us on traffic enforcement isn’t just blindly going out and enforcing traffic laws. It has to be strategic in some measure,” Smith said. “So looking at where our accidents occur, what are the most common violations we’re finding are causing accidents? And trying to be a little more strategic about how we do that enforcement so we’re actually looking for those things that reduce crashes, and thereby reducing injury and really focusing on those key components.”
GJPD is also trying to leverage technology to improve traffic coverage, with plans to put red light cameras at busy intersections such as Seventh and Patterson, 12th and Patterson, Seventh and North and 12th and North.
“Those four intersections, you have a lot of traffic coming and going to work, in those areas, and it’s really sort of the center of our city. And then you have St. Mary’s, Seventh and Patterson, so then you have all the traffic coming and going from the hospital, not only general traffic but also emergent traffic with ambulances going in and out of there,” Smith said.
“So I think those would be sort of four key areas to focus on, and I would ask the motoring public as they’re traveling on their daily routines throughout the city, really pay attention to those four intersections, because they are well traveled, and we do have a high number of crashes in those four locations.”
Smith said GJPD is looking at each intersection individually, and trying to determine the root cause of crashes at each location.
Another piece of traffic safety is raising awareness through media campaigns, talking about how important it is for people to drive responsibly and obey the rules of the road. Smith said.
In the coming year, residents can expect more outreach, more public service announcements, Smith said, with the goal to make people aware of where GJPD is seeing the higher accident rates and violations, hoping people monitor themselves and correct behavior.
GJPD is also doing joint traffic operations with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol, working on problem areas that affect all three departments, Smith said, including two in the past several months.
“We work very collaboratively with our partners in Mesa County in law enforcement,” Smith said.