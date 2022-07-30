GJPD investigating homicide near downtown SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jul 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday it is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday near downtown Grand Junction.According to a GJPD press release, the department was alerted to the homicide 6 a.m. Monday by a 911 call about a deceased person in a residence on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue.The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 54-year-old Jose Martinez-Chaparro, of Grand Junction.According to the Coroner’s Office, the cause of Martinez-Chaparro’s death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and it was a homicide.GJPD said in its release initial investigation found Martinez-Chaparro’s death was suspicious.No suspects have been taken into custody, according to GJPD, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public.The investigation is sealed at this time, according to Grand Junction Fire DepartmentAnyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police at 970-242-6707.— Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Homicide Grand Junction Crime Criminal Law Police Deceased Jose Martinez-chaparro Shooting Threat Investigation Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 9% 67° 93° Fri Friday 93°/67° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:12:06 AM Sunset: 08:28:20 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 24% 67° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:12:58 AM Sunset: 08:27:21 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 69° 93° Sun Sunday 93°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:13:51 AM Sunset: 08:26:22 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 70° 93° Mon Monday 93°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:14:44 AM Sunset: 08:25:21 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 69° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM Sunset: 08:24:18 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 70° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/70° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM Sunset: 08:23:14 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 22% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business