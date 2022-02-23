The Grand Junction Police Department SWAT team responded to an incident Monday after police said a bail agent fired a gun at a subject who was brandishing a weapon.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to GJPD, officers responded to a 911 call saying shots had been fired at the Railyard at Rimrock apartment complex just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said subsequent investigation found a bail agent had been attempting to serve a warrant on a subject, who brandished a weapon. The bail agent then fired a shot at the subject, which missed.

Residents of the complex were ordered to shelter in place during the incident, police said, and nearby units were evacuated.

Police searched the area, including utilizing a drone, and cleared the subject’s residence, according to GJPD, but ultimately did not find the subject.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call GJPD’s non-emergency dispatch line at 970-242-6707 to speak with a detective.