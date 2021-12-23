The Grand Junction Police Department has joined a national campaign to hire more female police officers.
The kickoff for the department’s 30x30 initiative is planned to begin in the coming weeks.
According to a press release, the 30x30 campaign is “a national initiative to attract, hire, and retain qualified female police officers by creating a welcoming and supportive place to work and thrive.”
The campaign aims to have 30% of new police recruits be women by 2030. Currently, 12% of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States are women, according to the 30x30 website.
Of the local Police Department’s 142 sworn officer positions, 15 are filled by women.
According to the release, the campaign will consist of photos and videos shared to social media of Grand Junction female officers.
“Not only do we want to attract strong, compassionate, intelligent females who are looking for a career in a supportive community where they can truly make a difference, but we want to attract a diverse pool of applicants who believe that our progressive and innovative style of policing might be a good fit for them,” the release stated.
Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said the idea for the campaign is to reach out to people who might otherwise have never considered law enforcement as a career path.
“We always want to diversify who we are and represent our community better,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said supporting 30x30 is a long-term commitment by the department, and is something he’s serious about.
“Women change the culture,” said the news release announcing the department’s involvement.
Shoemaker said he wants to enhance the culture the Police Department already has and show that it’s a progressive agency.
“For us, we’re always trying to hire great people into our agency,” Shoemaker said.