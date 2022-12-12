The Grand Junction Police Department has received a K9 bullet and stab protective vest for its canine Vamos.
The vest was donated by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
The mission of Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. This is made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.
For information, call 508-824-6978 or go to www.vik9s.org. Contributions to Vested Interest can be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.