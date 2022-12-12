GJPD K9 Vamos

K9 Vamos of the Grand Junction Police Department wears a new protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The Grand Junction Police Department has received a K9 bullet and stab protective vest for its canine Vamos.

The vest was donated by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”