Grand Junction police are working to bolster their patrol operations in crime and traffic enforcement with two camera programs.
One network of cameras in high-traffic areas is for monitoring traffic flows and other things.
“When it’s fully built out, it will be sort of a grid of cameras that we can use for a variety of purposes,” Interim Police Chief Matt Smith said.
Right now, Smith said, there are a little over 70 cameras in Grand Junction, with plans to add 50 in 2023, and the eventual goal of having 200 cameras.
Smith said the department looked at-high traffic, high-volume, high- crash and high-crime locations when determining where to put the cameras.
The cameras are not in neighborhoods and not looking at houses or yards, Smith said.
“We’re extremely cognizant of privacy concerns,” he said, adding the cameras are really focused on thoroughfares in the city and things like traffic flow.
Smith noted intersections like Fourth and Ute and Fourth and Pitkin as high-crash places the department can use cameras to monitor traffic flow and see where improvements can be made.
Another example Smith gave for camera use is combatting bike theft at Colorado Mesa University. The department put out a bait bike with a camera focused on it, and made 14 arrests in less than a week for stealing the bike, he said. One of those people went back to a house where there were other people, but the police were able to identify the person and where they went because of the cameras.
Police have also used the cameras to track down an armed suspect in a purse theft incident by following the person as they left the scene and went to Las Colonias, where they threw something in the river, Smith said. Officers were able to know that person’s location and respond accordingly.
“We probably would never have caught them without a camera,” Smith said.
The program has been a work in progress for about five years, Smith said. The cameras are part of a program called Project NOLA National Crime Camera Program, run by the University of New Orleans.
“They own the cameras, they own the footage, really what we do is lease the cameras from them and they maintain everything,” Smith said.
“If we are aware of an incident and we want to obtain footage then we have to pull the footage from the system and then it gets booked into evidence,” Smith said. “So then it is part of discovery, and it’s part of our evidence process, and that’s how we would obtain the video.”
Smith said he’s not sure what the program does with the data, but the cameras aren’t recording anything people couldn’t be seen doing in public anyway.
“There’s no use of the camera that isn’t something everybody out on the street would see,” Smith said.
Smith also noted only three people in the department have access to the footage, which isn’t usually monitored in real time.
The cameras don’t use any sort of special facial recognition technology, Smith said, but cameras now are good enough to identify faces.
The Police Department mainly uses the cameras to help solve crimes, but the cameras have also been used to help the streets department count cars and in parks.
Other camera uses could be to help locate lost children, respond to critical incidents and respond to changing weather conditions.
The project’s budget for 2022 is about $160,000, and the budget for 2023 is about $180,000.
In a second camera project, GJPD wants to ramp up traffic enforcement via a red light camera pilot program.
“Our staffing is a challenge, and we know there are problems out there, and we’re doing the best we can with limited resources,” Smith said. “And we’re hoping leveraging some technology will help us in the meantime.”
The department plans to pick two high use intersections to install red light cameras for the pilot program, for which GJPD has earmarked $200,000 in the 2023 budget.
“Who knows how it will go, and it’s hard to say until we actually get an intersection or two where we’re utilizing this technology, to see whether or not it makes a difference and what kind of difference does it make?” Smith said.