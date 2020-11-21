The Grand Junction Police Department is celebrating one of their own for actions taken to save a stabbing victim.
Each year the Grand Junction Police Department hosts a formal awards ceremony to celebrate some of the work their officers have performed.
Rather than a traditional reception and presentations, the GJPD awards are being presented in a smaller setting as officers will have to cheer on their coworkers virtually this year.
The first award, the Life Saving Award, was presented to Cpl. Taylor Schreiner earlier this month.
On Feb. 3, 2019, at around 3 a.m., Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to a reported stabbing in Orchard Mesa. Schreiner was the first officer to arrive on scene. His actions that morning were likely the difference between life and death for an 18-year-old man in the community.
“You provided life-saving care to the subject,” Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said. He presented Schreiner with the award in a ceremony broadcast virtually on the GJPD Facebook page.
Schreiner found the 18-year-old with several stab wounds to his abdomen, lower back, both arms and face. The victim was reportedly losing blood fast and, because of the number of stab wounds, Schreiner had to focus on the wounds that were losing the most blood.
One wound, approximately 3 to 4 inches deep, to the victim’s right arm below the elbow was his immediate focus.
“You applied a tourniquet to the subject’s right arm and above the elbow in order to staunch the flow of blood from the wound,” Shoemaker explained. “You then wrapped the wound in gauze and obtained paper towel from a nearby (bystander) which you used to directly apply pressure to the stab wound to the subject’s abdomen.”
Shoemaker presented Schreiner with the Life Saving Award, which is awarded to an employee who saves or sustains the life of someone in a life-threatening situation.