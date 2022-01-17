Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein confirmed last week that the Grand Junction police officers involved in shootings at Sportsman’s Warehouse and the St. Mary’s Medical Center Pavilion will not face criminal charges.
The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigated both incidents, as it does any time an officer discharges a weapon in the field.
CIRT is made up of personnel from other law enforcement agencies and the DA’s office.
The investigation reports and accompanying letters explaining the decision to not file charges have not been released. Rubinstein said he has not had time to write the reports because his office has been short-staffed and the investigation into the Mesa County Clerk’s Office is taking up resources.
The Sportsman’s Warehouse incident occurred June 10.
Grand Junction police officers shot Marc Matteson in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot after responding to a report of a wanted subject.
Police originally contacted Matteson in the area of Rocket Park, but police said he fled the scene before being found at Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Matteson was treated for his wounds.
The officers involved were identified as Detective Tim Janda, Officer Matt Parks and Officer Chris Wilson.
Janda has been with the Grand Junction Police Department since 2005, according to police, and has served as a SWAT operator and an intelligence officer for the Special Investigations Unit.
Parks has been with the department since 2012, and has served as a school resource officer, SWAT operator, firearms instructor, patrol tactics instructor and field training officer, and has also worked on the Special Investigations Unit, according to police.
Wilson has been with the department since 2015, according to police, and has served as a field training officer, SWAT operator, patrol tactics instructor and firearms instructor.
Officers involved in shooting incidents are also investigated internally and, barring any issues, generally return to duty within a few weeks, according to the Police Department.
The second incident occurred at St. Mary’s Medical Center Advanced Medicine Pavilion on June 25.
Reginal Hansen, 75, of League City, Texas, was killed by police responding to reports of a man pointing a gun at employees in the pavilion.
Cpl. Taylor Schreiner was identified as the officer who shot and killed Hansen.
Schreiner, who returned to duty July 14 after being cleared by a Grand Junction Police Department internal investigation, was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor for his actions during the incident.
Schreiner has been with the department since 2014 and has served as a field training officer and driving instructor, the Police Department said.