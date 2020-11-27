The Grand Junction Police Department has joined other law enforcement agencies across the nation in partnering with the Neighbors app by Ring. The collaboration is said to provide GJPD officers and detectives with another resource for policing Grand Junction.
GJPD officers will use information shared through the Neighbors app to aid in the identification of suspects, as well as directing patrols in order to deter crimes.
Anyone with a smartphone can download the free Neighbors app (you do not have to have a Ring device to participate).
Users can then opt in and customize the geographic area they want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods). Once opted in, users will receive real-time alerts from neighbors and local law enforcement that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen. They can also view local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map, share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device.
The GJPD said the app will allow residents the chance to work with their community to make neighborhoods safer.
Privacy concerns were also taken into account before joining.
The GJPD cannot access individuals’ security device, such as seeing a resident’s live video stream or otherwise controlling the device.
The GJPD cannot view any of security video recordings unless it is posted it to the Neighbors App or shared in response to a video request.
The GJPD cannot see a participant’s name, contact information or location unless the user posts that information to the Neighbors App or share video recordings in response to a video request notification, the press release said.
“We’re constantly evaluating our tools and resources to find new ways to keep our community safe, and utilizing the Neighbors app fits right in with that mission,” GJPD Deputy Chief of Operations Matt Smith said in the press release. “We rely on the people who live and work in Grand Junction to collaborate with us in reporting what they’re seeing in their neighborhoods, and this is an opportunity to enhance that partnership.”
The Neighbors app is not meant to replace 9-1-1 or traditional reporting, nor will it replace any other methods of communication with our community, such as other social media platforms, traditional media communications, or emergency alerts.
If residents have an emergency, they should call 9-1-1. If a report needs to be filed, residents can call the non-emergency number at 970-242-6707, or report online at https://bit.ly/gjpdreportonline.