The Grand Junction Police Department presented the Medal of Valor to Cpl. Taylor Schreiner on Tuesday at the department’s annual awards banquet.
GJPD Chief Doug Shoemaker said the award is the highest the department can give out, and applauded Schreiner’s courage in the June 25 incident at the St. Mary’s medical pavilion, in which Schreiner responded to a report of a man with a gun.
Schreiner returned to duty on July 14 following a GJPD internal investigation after shooting the suspect at the medical pavilion. The criminal investigation into the shooting is still being conducted, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates officer-involved shootings in Mesa County.
Shoemaker said in an emailed statement to The Daily Sentinel that he spoke with District Attorney Dan Rubinstein about the CIRT investigation prior to moving ahead with the award ceremony:
“Before giving this award to Cpl. Schreiner, I consulted with District Attorney Dan Rubinstein regarding the status of the officer involved shooting case. District Attorney Rubinstein assured me at that time he would not be filing charges but had not completed the letter formally clearing Corporal Schreiner. Based on this decision and the lack of any pending charges, I felt it was appropriate to honor Corporal Schreiner with the Medal of Valor.”
Schreiner was the first officer on the scene and went into the building alone, Shoemaker said, and his quick action, forward thinking and disregard for his own safety allowed everyone to go home except for the suspect, 75-year-old Texas man Reginal Hansen.
“We believe he saved St. Mary’s lives that day” hospital President Bryan Johnson said at the awards ceremony.
Schreiner has been with the department since 2014, according to a press release.
He received the department’s Lifesaving Award last year for actions taken to save a stabbing victim.
Also at the award ceremony, the department presented the Award of Excellence to Sergeant Jeffrey Davis, officer John Ferguson, Detective Timothy Janda, crime lab supervisor Trent Rundquist and officer Myles Shiflet.
The department also presented the distinguished service award to officers Kaselyn Butters, Hailey Keller and Chris Wilson for work giving medical aid to shooting victims.
Officer Isaac Gallegos received the lifesaving award for work administering CPR during a medical call.
Sergeant Jason Sawyer received a divisional commendation for his work with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force.
Chief’s Commendations were given to Sergeant Sean Crocker, Investigator Brandon Ludwig, Detective Charles Rojo, and co-responder Brandi Black.
The GJPD’s SWAT Team and Wellness Committee were honored with the unit citation award.
The department announced promotions for Laura Gavin, Mary Guffey and Adam Wolfe.
Years of service awards were also given out during the ceremony to Tara Petek for five years; Joe Chavira, Shon Kiniston and Anne Sunn for 10 years; Kevin Bavor, Cheryl Ferguson, Tara McCarty, Sergeant Thomas Rayside, Claire Stender and Cory Tomps for 15 years; Davis for 20 years; and Sgt. Stan Ancell, Maria Aragon and Granville Atkinson for 25 years.