The Grand Junction Police Department released a statement last week after the release of a video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, being beaten by Memphis police officers Jan. 7.
Nichols died from his injuries three days later. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder. Two other officers have been removed from duty, and three emergency responders that responded to the scene have also been terminated.
GJPD’s statement, attributed to Chief Matt Smith, reads:
“The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers is appalling and indefensible.
“The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols and the failure of any of these individuals to intervene is inexcusable. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and the Memphis community.
“The individuals involved have rightly been fired and criminally charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. There is no excuse for their actions.
“Here at the Grand Junction Police Department, we remain committed to emphasizing dignity and respect for all and instilling within our agency a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life. We will remain committed to working within our community to build a future that ensures dignity and security for all of our citizens.”
When asked why the police department was compelled to weigh in on the video, Smith said in an email: “When we are faced with an incident that has national repercussions on law enforcement, I felt it was important to share with our community the values of our department. After viewing the video of Mr. Nichols and Memphis police officers, we, as reflected in my statement, were appalled. The conduct of the five Memphis police officers does not represent the Grand Junction Police Department.”