GJPD responds to 2 crashes on Pitkin Two wrecks reported; four are hospitalized Gun found at school Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction Police respond to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Ute Avenue and 10th Street. Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction police officers responded to a report of a crash Monday about 4 p.m., in the area of 13th Street and Pitkin Avenue.According to GJPD, two vehicles slid into a parking lot, striking two vehicles and a forklift, and causing serious injuries to a bystander working in the area.Four people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There was also significant property damage, according to GJPD.Speed is being looked at as a factor in the crash, which is under investigation by GJPD.GJPD also responded to a report of a crash about 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 10th Street and Ute Avenue near Emerson Park.A driver traveling south ran a stop sign and traveled into oncoming traffic on Ute Avenue, according to GJPD, causing another vehicle to spin into the park, damaging a tree.The driver of the first car was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.A small handgun filled with birdshot was found on an elementary school playground in Delta, according to the Delta Police Department.According to a press release, Delta Police were dispatched to Lincoln Elementary School just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after being notified of a firearm found on the premises.The school’s principal told officers some children had recovered a small “pocket” pistol and gave it to a teacher, who gave it to the principal.No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

Tags
Gjpd
Stop Sign
Highway
Transports
Motor Vehicle
Vehicle Crash
Pitkin Avenue
Driver
Officer
Handgun
School
Teacher
Delta Police Department

Sentinel Staff
Author email 