112922 Emerson Park crash

Grand Junction Police respond to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Ute Avenue and 10th Street.

Grand Junction police officers responded to a report of a crash Monday about 4 p.m., in the area of 13th Street and Pitkin Avenue.

According to GJPD, two vehicles slid into a parking lot, striking two vehicles and a forklift, and causing serious injuries to a bystander working in the area.