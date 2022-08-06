GJPD responds to bomb threat at Wendy's By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Aug 6, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction police investigated a bomb threat at a local fast food restaurant last month, determining that there was no bomb.According to GJPD, around 8:30 a.m. July 25 officers responded to the Wendy’s on Horizon Drive for a report of a bomb threat that had been phoned in.An employee at the restaurant had received a call saying there was a bomb inside the building, according to police.The restaurant was evacuated as police were contacted.According to GJPD, officers arrived on-scene and checked the exterior of the building and found it was clear.“There was no physical evidence to validate the threat,” GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said in an email.Officers determined people could safely re-enter the building, then left the scene. The bomb squad was not called out.Because no bomb was found, the incident is not being investigated further, according to GJPD. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Gjpd Threat Police Bomb Officer Restaurant Wendy Telecommunications Bomb Squad Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 70° 94° Fri Friday 94°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:18:19 AM Sunset: 08:21:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:19:13 AM Sunset: 08:19:58 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 68° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/68° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:20:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:49 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 69° 97° Mon Monday 97°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:21:01 AM Sunset: 08:17:39 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 71° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/71° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:21:56 AM Sunset: 08:16:27 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 71° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:22:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:15 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:23:45 AM Sunset: 08:14:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business