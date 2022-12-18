Getting around using Uber in a different language in a country with no addresses can be tricky. You have to use landmarks.
That’s one of many things two groups of Grand Junction Police Department employees learned on recent sojourns to the ILISA Spanish Language School in San Jose, Costa Rica.
“It’s two blocks from that thing or three blocks from that thing,” officer Tim Litzau said.
In late 2020 and early 2021, the department was made aware of the program, which has been used by other law enforcement organizations including the Fort Collins Police Department.
The program is a two-week immersion program in which students learn Spanish at a school during the day and live with host families rather than hotels to have the full immersion experience. It accommodates everyone from beginners to advanced Spanish speakers.
Costs for the program include $1,150 for tuition and board, plus airfare, which according to the Police Department runs about $1,252 from Grand Junction to San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica.
“We really, truly are trying to improve our ability to communicate in that language, which I hope, in turn, improves the trust of that community with us because they can actively communicate with us and we can understand them and they can understand us. I just think overall that’s a huge benefit to everybody,” Interim Police Chief Matt Smith said.
“We only have a handful of Spanish-speaking officers, so this program is not only sort of our attempt to improve our language skills, and improve our ability to serve that community, but also it brings in a cultural aspect because you’re not staying in a hotel, really you’re speaking Spanish the whole day,” Smith said.
The department sent its first contingent of five people, including Smith, who was then deputy chief, to Costa Rica in 2021 and continued the program with a group of six this year.
“We wanted to go down there and evaluate the class and evaluate the school and see what we could bring back with it, because ultimately we recognize that there’s a significant portion of our population that’s Spanish speaking,” Smith said.
So far, attendees have reported the experience has paid dividends.
“I can tell you right now, if I made a traffic stop right now and it was only Spanish-speaking occupants, I would be 100% more successful today than I would have been before that immersion, and I have college Spanish and stuff like that,” said Shane Holtz, an officer assigned to Colorado Mesa University. He attended the immersion program this year.
“It brought me to a more conversational level, to where I could actually not just get the information to benefit me on the stop but also show them that I can communicate and try to do a good investigation.”
Patrol officer Nate Ralston, who already spoke Spanish when he attended the program, said, “I’ve had periods of time where I’m the only Spanish-speaking officer on patrol, not for that shift, but on patrol. There have been incidents I’ve been a part of, there have been areas where it’s a higher per capita Spanish-speaking only area, where we have a major incident that is in progress where split second decision-making is required, and we can’t tell if a person is not obeying commands because they are purposefully being disobedient or because they can’t understand, so then I throw out a command in Spanish and we get immediate compliance, and that absolutely changes the way we’re interacting with that person.
“I’ll listen to an 8-year-old doing the best they can to move in between Spanish and English to say what happened between their parents, and its not a very accurate portrayal because it’s not an 8-year-old’s job to relay law enforcement/legal accurate ‘here’s what occurred ...’ you know, right? To see that person’s reaction like, all right I can finally tell someone.”
“You hear quite often on the radio “do we have a Spanish speaker working?” and sometimes it’s just silence,” Holtz said.
“There’s nobody who can do it, so then we call language lines and stuff like that, so we can work through it and get the investigation done, but it would be nice to get to where we can just do it ourselves, and they don’t have to sit and wait, so we can just speak to them,” Holtz said.
The benefits of the program extend beyond patrol officers, as the department has sent officers, supervisors, victim coordinators and 911 dispatchers to Costa Rica.
“I can speak more, but I can also understand a lot more,” said dispatcher Mary Guffey, who attended this year. “While on a 911 call I would still use a translator; I can definitely understand or give initial conversation to let them know I’m working on getting a translator and what I’m doing.”
Attendees said the benefits of the Costa Rica program were personal as well as professional, especially the immersion aspect.
PERSONALLY REWARDING
“Everybody there tries to be super helpful because even though we are kind of embarrassed, they think it’s awesome that we’re there trying to learn and doing the best we can, so they want to help us, and it’s just awesome. You just learn things all day, every day.” said Litzau, who was part of the 2021 group.
“You also learn things after class.We had some salsa dancing lessons, were able to go to a couple museums, some really cool things.”
“It was cool experiencing everything, you know: the culture, the country itself. We went to a volcano. I’ve never gotten to go to a volcano before,” Holtz said.
“So that was pretty neat to be able to say that. Just the whole experience, living in the culture not a hotel. I’ve never stayed with a family that I didn’t know before.
“I had some anxiety leading into it, wondering what it was going to be like, but they were very welcoming and it was a very unique experience.”
”Being able to bridge those gaps with a lot of people that you know from working with but you don’t know, and you spend two weeks together and you really get to understand dispatch or what’s going on at the college, so within the organization to really build a lot better relationships across the organization , to be able to facilitate that,” interim Deputy Chief Wlliam Baker, who was in the 2022 group, said. “This is a stressful job, whether you’re in dispatch, whether you’re a patrol officer, anywhere within this building, the things that the officers deal with on a daily basis is very stressful. And for this to be an option that they know ‘I can actually get to be sent by the Grand Junction Police department to a language school for two weeks’ does a multitude of things organizationally for morale, but also from the recruiting side.”
Smith stressed the Costa Rica contingent wasn’t there to be tourists.
“It’s not a vacation, for sure. It was not a tourist destination and it was challenging, very challenging,” Smith said.
The school is about a 10-minute bus ride from downtown San Jose, according to its website.
Smith said the exotic locale actually played a part in the department’s decision-making process.
“We send people all over the country for training, and we try to keep our department, the city in general really, does a nice job of trying to stay current with what’s going on in our industry,” Smith said. “And it was really not more expensive to go to Costa Rica than it was to go to some of the classes that we go to in the United States.”
“And what we got out of it by being in that country was, I don’t think we could replace it, and you couldn’t replicate that here in the United States. So that’s why going out to another country I think was the most important for us.
Smith said that by going to another country to learn the language, he believes that helps the department gain a much better perspective of the people they are trying to serve in Grand Junction.
The Costa Rica immersion program is just part of the efforts to better interact with and understand the Hispanic community, Smith said.
Those efforts include hosting events in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, reaching out to organizations like the Latino Chamber of Commerce and attending events for holidays such as Cesar Chavez Day and Cinco de Mayo.
“This whole project is in its infancy ... the direction we’re taking is everything we’re saying yes to,” Smith said.
The department now has a Spanish club, Club de Español, with about 12 people who meet occasionally, although that’s tough with the different schedules. Ralston leads it.
KNOW THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY
Smith said he wants the club to help the immersion program grow and better get to know the Hispanic community.
“Our hope with Club de Español is to be able to continue to go forward, have a lot more involvement in the Spanish-speaking community,” said interim Deputy Chief Wlliam Baker.
Ralston said despite already speaking Spanish, the experience helped him.
“It was good to occasionally get back into that, because the brain starts to fade and, by the end of the trip, I was back to thinking in Spanish, like doing full-functioning thinking in Spanish and not having to really translate anything in my head again,” Ralston said.
“The longer you can immerse, the better you get,” said Megan Weaver, victim’s assistance coordinator.
Weaver said her group in 2021 took classes in the morning and had the afternoons to practice their Spanish by traveling around, taking tours of museums and government buildings, and generally interacting with Costa Rican people.
“I don’t think you can replace the cultural aspects of what you’re learning. You can be in class here and learn about conjugating verbs and things like that, and you may do some of that in class there, but there’s no substitute for being in the country and in the culture and having to use some of those skills every day to try and communicate with somebody,” Litzau said.
Plans are already in the works to send a group in 2023, and the department may even send some people back who have already participated.
Smith said the department would like to grow its Spanish capabilities so there are more Spanish-speaking officers, and more fluent officers, on the force.
For those going in 2023, the folks who have already gone said they should embrace whatever comes their way, and learn however and whatever they can.
“I think my advice would be ‘say yes.’” Baker said. “If you don’t know what it is on the menu, say yes, and try it. If your family wants to take you to an event that you’re unsure about what exactly they’re asking you to go to, say yes. If you get an opportunity to get on the wrong bus, flow with it and say yes. Figure it out.”
Try to really immerse yourself, he advises.
“Talk. Speak. Use the native language of Spanish, even if you sound absolutely ridiculous. They appreciate that, and they’ll help you through with the understanding.”
Those relationships and little wins like “hey I was actually saying that right,” really start to pay off, he said.
“Just going with the flow, that Pura Vida.”