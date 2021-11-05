featured GJPD traffic enforcement operation interrupted by fatal crash By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Grand Junction Police Department’s planned traffic enforcement operation last Friday evening on U.S. 50, Patterson Road and North Ave. yielded eight citations and two warnings, according to GJPD.Police Department Public Information Officer Callie Berkson said the department was not able to provide as much staffing as it had hoped during the operation because of a fatal crash Friday afternoon.Officers issued seven tickets for reasons including speeding and reckless driving, Berkson said, as well as one citation for drag racing. Berkson said the department plans to schedule more traffic enforcement operations in the future, but the dates are unknown at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Police Department Callie Berkson Enforcement Highway Crime Police Department Warning Operation North Ave. Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView