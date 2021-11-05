The Grand Junction Police Department’s planned traffic enforcement operation last Friday evening on U.S. 50, Patterson Road and North Ave. yielded eight citations and two warnings, according to GJPD.

Police Department Public Information Officer Callie Berkson said the department was not able to provide as much staffing as it had hoped during the operation because of a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

Officers issued seven tickets for reasons including speeding and reckless driving, Berkson said, as well as one citation for drag racing.

Berkson said the department plans to schedule more traffic enforcement operations in the future, but the dates are unknown at this time.