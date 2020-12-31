As Grand Junction prepares to say goodbye to 2020, the Grand Junction Police Department plans to be out on active patrol when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.
This year, because of COVID-19, law enforcement will be out earlier than midnight.
Bars, breweries and wineries across Mesa County are now participating in the Five Star program and able to open up to more capacity for later into the night, though consumption must end by 10 p.m. according to Mesa County Public Health.
GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said officers typically will answer back-to-back calls for service as well as proactive patrol whenever they are on shift and that hasn’t changed whether restaurants were closed or offering outside dining.
Obviously, police officers have spent less time answering calls to bars during the pandemic but active patrol has looked much the same through the fall and winter, she said.
During New Year’s Eve, police plan to be out and doing proactive enforcement in the community, which may include more high-visibility DUI patrol.
“While this year will be different without large parties downtown, if you do go out and engage in activities and consume alcohol … participate in New Year’s Eve responsibly,” Berkson said. “Our goal is for everyone to get home to loved ones safely.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers across the state will be out looking for drunk drivers this year just like any New Year’s holiday.
The final DUI enforcement period for the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 89 local Colorado law enforcement agencies began this week to help reduce alcohol-related crashes as traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver was 14% compared to last year as of Nov. 1, according to CDOT.
A total of 178 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver have occurred in 2020 so far, CDOT states.
“Our DUI enforcement efforts increase during the holidays, as impaired driving is no joking matter,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said. During the most recent DUI enforcement period, from Dec. 4 to Dec. 14, three DUI arrests were made by the GJPD.