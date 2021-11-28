On one side of the street where South Fifth Street meets U.S. Highway 50 lies Whitman Park, one of the Grand Valley’s most prominent gathering places and camping sites for the homeless.
On the other side of the street stands the Grand Junction Police Department’s headquarters, a $32.7 million state-of-the-art hub for the city’s law enforcement that opened in 2012.
Over the course of the past decade, interactions between police officers and the homeless have increased, both because of the station’s location as well as city policies. The department’s Community Resource Unit, a division that has absorbed what was once the Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, is tasked with those interactions and establishing a trust between the two sides. The unit includes officers Robert Fisher, Bob Culver, Brett Boyer and Gary Marak.
“What’s different about us is we actually have the affordability and time to spend on these calls,” Fisher said. “Our biggest task we’re tasked with with the department is quality of life issues. “We do everything from presentations to people about issues they’re having with their business and things along those lines, to reaching out to other places along the community, building bridges; we talk to the Homeless Coalition all the time; we deal with them on health issues and stuff like that, too. It’s kind of a hodgepodge of everything as far as that goes.”
Fisher said that the Community Resource Unit emphasizes hiring “problem-solvers,” as establishing connections with the homeless community and the nonprofit services meant to benefit them are essential to the unit’s effectiveness.
When members of the unit receive a call regarding a homeless person, Culver said they approach the person to make sure they’re not involved any illegal activities and then talk to them about their situation. There have been instances, Culver said, when they responded to calls only to find out that a United States military veteran is sleeping on the streets. Culver said the unit has helped find these veterans permanent housing.
“They have to work with those people that help them to get out of that, but we’re connected,” Culver said. “Brett’s been in the unit longer than I have, and he’s got some really good relationships built up in his three or four years now being in the unit, where he can pick up the phone and call somebody and find some services to help somebody and get them out of where they’re at.”
A NUMBER OF OPTIONS
Another initiative of the Community Resource Unit is the Traveler’s Aid Program. The Police Department buys someone a bus ticket, but not to “send somebody to be homeless somewhere else,” Culver emphasized. Instead, the unit looks into where the person could go to find employment, enroll in a rehabilitation program or stay with family members. After making sure the person has no pending local legal issues, the department buys them a bus ticket and contacts their destination to let them know they’re on their way.
With its bountiful connections to nonprofits, the Community Resource Unit gives the police a multitude of options to engage with those without homes, many of whom are inherently distrustful of the police.
“We sit on a board with the (Grand Valley Coalition for the Homeless) and really develop those relationships with all these different entities — the Joseph Center, Rocky Mountain Health Plans. who has a major hand in some of our homeless population, Grand Valley Peace and Justice, Catholic Outreach, the Day Center — and developing some of those relationships is vital,” Boyer said.
There have been many examples over the years of how they help people on the streets.
Like the woman from Texas who had no family in the area.
“Being able to pick up that phone and call one of these entities to say, ‘Hey, I have this issue. How can we resolve this?’ was huge,” Boyer said. “She was housed and then we got her back to where she belonged with the appropriate care.”
Catholic Outreach Director Sister Karen Bland attested to the Community Resource Unit’s involvement, as Catholic Outreach is one of the organizations under the Grand Valley Coalition for the Homeless’ umbrella. The Coalition hosts monthly meetings, all of which are attended by police representatives.
The partnership is mutually beneficial.
“They listen to people’s concerns. They’ve been very faithful,” Bland said. “The (resource unit) gets a lot of information through the Coalition that helps them do their job, and it puts Coalition members on notice for anything that they should be aware of.”
The Police Department walks a tightrope when it comes to how it handles its interactions with the homeless. Boyer said that he and Culver often visit people at Whitman Park and other city parks to talk to people who know them as individuals and not just members of the Community Resource Unit.
There is an ordinance in Grand Junction banning public camping in instances when local shelters have space available, so the unit is still required to enforce that law, at the risk of being seen by critics as acting against the less fortunate.
Several members of the Community Resource Unit told The Daily Sentinel that they believe homelessness shouldn’t be a police matter.
“It’s easy to call 9-1-1,” Fisher said. “It’s easy to call the law enforcement people and get them out there to help try to figure out the problem.”
However, sometimes, arrests are necessary.
“Really, our approach with that is to just make sure they’re not doing something that’s illegal or infringing on somebody else’s rights,” Culver said. “Obviously, if they have a fight or something over there or something, patrol officers will probably respond to that and they’ll have to investigate it like they would investigate any other assault.”
Despite the Community Resource Unit’s efforts, the Police Department is still criticized by some advocates for the homeless community.
Eric Niederkruger is one of the co-founders of the group Solidarity Not Charity, a boots-on-the-ground, volunteer-led effort to directly address the needs of the city’s homeless. He also founded the Frozen Hobo Rescue after 13 homeless people froze to death in the winter of 2008-2009.
Niederkruger worked directly with American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado to fight a panhandling ordinance in Grand Junction in 2015. The ordinance was ultimately stricken down by a federal district court judge.
However, he accused the department of continuing to “harass” Grand Junction’s homeless population.
“There’s supposed to be no law against camping by city ordinance,” Niederkruger said. “It’s supposed to be illegal to charge somebody with camping in a survival situation. Most of the people that we’re talking about who are camping are in a survival situation. Theoretically, you can’t charge them with camping in public. It’s unconstitutional ....”
The Police Department, citing the city’s current anti-camping ordinance, denied targeting people because of their financial lot in life.
“That ordinance was thoroughly vetted with not only the city attorney’s office, but it also had conversations with all of the Homeless Coalition,” Boyer said. “There were multiple meetings with their input. While there may be a statute or an ordinance that lists some activities that are illegal, there are hoops that we have to jump through to ensure that somebody is not just camping there and we’re not picking on somebody because of their socioeconomic status.
“The important piece is that, if somebody is camping, we have to do our due diligence, we have to contact different agencies and entities within the valley to make sure that there was room for them to stay, and if there was room for them to stay, why were they not going to the shelter. We’re not at all going out and kicking people out because they’re sleeping somewhere.”
A 2018 University of Denver study combed through all Police Department citations at the time and revealed that about 30% could be linked to “anti-homeless ordinances.” Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said that policing has changed dramatically since 2015 and that, if the department was perceived as targeting the homeless in the past, it no longer conducts those practices.
The department provided the Sentinel with a list of arrests at Whitman Park dating to 2018.While one park doesn’t begin to tell the entire story of the relationship between the GJPD and the area’s homeless, it does serve as a microcosm of the relationship because of the proximity of the park and the police station. So far through 2021, arrests at the park have decreased considerably.
Of the 346 arrests at the park in that span, 166 were in 2018, including 58 trespassing arrests and 31 warrant-related arrests. The total arrest rate dropped from 84 in 2019 to 61 in 2020 to 35 so far this year. There have been more warrant-related arrests this year (13) than last (11), but in every other category, arrests are down.
“If we have someone who’s. ... serious enough to threaten somebody in the public, that person’s going to go to jail,” Shoemaker said.
“Their status is irrelevant if they threaten someone or if someone is in fear of their life or their safety. A person who’s a business owner or who happens to be walking downtown certainly has just as much a right to live peacefully as anybody else. Our job is to protect everybody from harm equally.”