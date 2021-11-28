Co-Responder Model

GJPD Chief Doug Shoemaker said that the department has committed to a co-responder model to address mental health needs in the community. The department originally partnered with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, but since it exited the arrangement, the GJPD has continued using it.

Co-responder models are methods of law enforcement officials and clinicians working together to respond to those facing a crisis.

"We've doubled down on that program and added more staff to it to ensure that we have the appropriate resources to go out and address what those challenges are," Shoemaker said.

It can be demanding since there are so many 911 calls that get GJPD involved, even though oftentimes it's not a police matter.

"Is it police-related? More often than not, no, but we're the ones that get called, and therefore, we're the ones that have to go to address and assess where the challenge might be and what solutions might come from that," Shoemaker said. "Part of that has been our co-responder program. In the first two years of that program, that unit alone responded to over 5,000 calls for service.

"I think we're ahead of the curve, particularly in our commitment to continuing to do some of those things. I'm pleased with how well we've done that and continue to really invest and re-invest in that every single year."