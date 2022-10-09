William Marvel, left, is presented with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by Richard Jeffs of the Federal Aviation Administration at the Commemorative Air Force’s Rocky Mountain Wing Museum at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
William Marvel and his wife, Marti describe their experiences in aviation at the Commemorative Air Force’s Rocky Mountain Wing Museum at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. William Marvel was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by the Federal Aviation Administration. Photo by Barton Glasser
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
William Marvel and his wife, Marti stand with their airplane Saturday at Grand Junction Regional Airport. Bill and Marti bought their first airplane before they bought their first house.
When he was a child, William “Bill” Marvel would look to the skies and marvel at every plane that flew over his head.
Later in life, he became so enamored with the prospect of flying his own planes that, shortly after he married his wife, Marti, the couple bought an airplane before they even bought a house.
Marvel, who lives in Grand Junction with Marti, has been taking to the skies for 55 years. On Saturday morning at the CAF Rocky Mountain Wing Museum near the Grand Junction Regional Airport, all those years in the sky were recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Marvel joined an elite club of American pilots, becoming the 7,419th pilot ever to receive the FFA’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is the FAA’s most prestigious individual honor, recognizing pilots who have “exhibited exemplary aviation expertise, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment” as a pilot for at least 50 years.
“I’m just grateful to have had the opportunity to fly this long, for 55 years,” Marvel, 76, told The Daily Sentinel. “You have to have good health, you have to be able to maintain your physical abilities to fly the airplane and your mental abilities to keep up with all the technology that’s involved and the terminology and the radar and the structure of aerospace, so it’s great that I’ve had the freedom to fly all these years in this country, which offers more freedom to fly than any other on the planet. I’m grateful, I’m humbled and I’m very happy that I could live this long and get to experience this.”
Marvel didn’t come from a family of aviation enthusiasts. His father served as a radio operator on Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses in World War II, so Marvel also compelled to join the military, enlisting in the Air Force to capitalize on a love of flying that he said had been present since the day he was born.
Unfortunately, Marvel’s vision wasn’t good enough to qualify for the Air Force Academy’s pilot training, a development that he calls his life’s greatest disappointment. He served instead as a spacecraft systems engineer in the Air Force.
While he was in school, however, he met Marti, who was attending the University of Colorado-Boulder and would eventually become a flight attendant for Pan Am. One of their first dates was flying together, establishing their shared love of being in the air almost immediately.
After Marvel left the Air Force, he moved to southern California, where he worked on satellite systems before he realized the opportunities real estate investing could provide. On the advice of some friends who worked in real estate, he began renovating and flipping properties, raising enough money to eventually begin buying personal aircraft.
“I like the personal freedom of (flying),” Marvel said. “I like the terminology. I like the structure of the aerospace system. I like the procedures of it and the regimentation of it, and I guess part of that is being a former Air Force officer. I like everything about it. It’s an entire business unto its own, very different from everything else. It’s the whole package deal for me. I actually like working on airplanes, too. I like maintaining them, troubleshooting problems. As an engineer, that’s fun to me: finding a problem, trying to figure out what caused it and then fixing it.”
The Marvels have owned eight planes over the course of the past five decades. Their latest is an RV-14A, a two-seat plane that William and Marti built themselves from a Van’s Aircraft kit. Marvel said he loves the plane and Van’s Aircraft planes in general because they’re fast, efficient and cost-effective.
The next time a resident of the Grand Valley looks to the sky and sees such a plane soaring through the sky, there’s a good chance that it’s the Marvels going for a joyride to celebrate William’s award.
“This is what I like to fly,” Marvel said. “Now, if I had my choice, I’d be flying a supersonic fighter jet, but that didn’t happen, so I’m happy to have a propeller-driven plane that we can afford to fly and we can go anywhere in the country that we want to go.”