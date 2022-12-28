Grand Junction nonprofit organization Mutual Aid Partners was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation that will be dolled out over a 24-month period.
The grant funding will help the organization in its collaborative efforts to work to reduce food insecurity in Mesa County with an ultimate goal of transforming the Grand Valley’s food system.
“Mutual Aid Partners is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the development of the Mutual Aid Food and Resource Distribution event, as a dignity-centered space that provides opportunity for connection and community building, while meeting basic needs and positioning meaningful outreach of partners, through the lens of accessibility,” said Mutual Aid Partners Executive Director Stephania Vasconez. “On a higher level, mutual aid proves the concept that we’re stronger together and that helping our neighbors is an essential part of nurturing a positive human experience.”
At the Mutual Aid Partners distribution event, volunteers are confronted with the lack of shelter, transportation, connectivity, education, advocacy, safety and basic needs that many in the Grand Valley face. The Colorado Health Foundation’s grant will boost capacity and collaboration between Mutual Aid Partners and members of the Mesa County Hunger Alliance.
The nonprofit was started to meet the community’s needs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since then, the grassroots organization has evolved into an organization that attempts to lower barriers, boost accessibility and create positive change through the nurturing of sustainable projects.
Mutual Aid Partners offers its services to people experiencing homelessness and others in need, including students, seniors, single mothers, families, military veterans and domestic violence victims.
According to a Mutual Aid Partners press release, the organization has assisted more than 25,000 families through its weekly distribution event that provides food, clothing, hygiene products and facilitated accessibility to education, medical care and shelter. Mutual Aid Food Distribution and Resource events are held every Tuesday in the parking lot of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley at 536 Ouray Ave.
The distribution event features a free community choice pantry with fresh produce, frozen meals, non-perishable food items and hygiene essentials. The event also provides a hydration station, hot beverages, sack lunches and homemade soup. Through community partners, Mutual Aid Partners also provides haircuts and barber services, dog and cat vaccinations, family resource navigation, veteran assistance and more.