TM Mahlum, left, disinfects a donation made by Pooka Campbell, right, during a Grand Junction Mutual Aid Distribution Pick-up in 2020. Mutual Aid Partners was recently awarded a $100,000 grant.

Grand Junction nonprofit organization Mutual Aid Partners was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation that will be dolled out over a 24-month period.

The grant funding will help the organization in its collaborative efforts to work to reduce food insecurity in Mesa County with an ultimate goal of transforming the Grand Valley’s food system.