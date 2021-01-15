Glacier Ice Arena is back on the market.
After nearing a sale late in 2020, the contract didn’t come to fruition, a Bray Real Estate Realtor confirmed Thursday. The ice rink arena is listed on Bray’s website as “Active.”
The rink on 2515 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction was opened by Alan Koos and his siblings in 2006 and became the Western Slope’s hub for hockey and skating activities as the only indoor ice rink between Glenwood Springs and Salt Lake City. Many have learned how to skate on Glacier’s ice. The arena has served as the home of Colorado Mesa University’s club hockey team, often drawing 600-1,000 fans, making the team one of the school’s most popular athletic programs.
The arena is listed at $2,100,000 with $37,775 in taxes.
Grand Valley Youth Hockey Director and Grand Junction Coyotes youth hockey coach Walter Fox told the Sentinel in October that the incoming tenants would likely repurpose the facility for other manners beyond skating and hockey, bringing an end to indoor ice in the region. However, with Glacier back up for sale, the possibility exists that the ice will remain.
“The opportunity to purchase this building and continuing to operate as an ice rink shows promise, as well as repurposing the building to manufacturing, warehouse, distributing, or sales showroom,” says the property description on Bray Real Estate’s listing.