Inside the Glacier Ice Arena workers are laying down coats of paint and systems are being turned back on as the rink, which has been shuttered for more than a year, prepares to finally reopen.
The arena was sold in late May and a management group, Rough Riders Sports of Superior, has come on board. Glacier General Manager Philip Flink said they are already investing in upgrades to the facility.
“We’re operating under new ownership and a management group,” Flink said. “We’re doing a bunch of renovations to the rink, trying to clean it up and give it a different feel and vibe from what it was in the past.”
Those renovations include interior paint, work on the bleachers, cosmetic changes to the locker rooms and a new larger space for the Colorado Mesa University locker rooms, Flink said. They will also be redoing the ice and putting in new boards for the rink.
All the work is being done as the new owners attempt to have the rink reopened by early October. However, Flink said there are already plans for future projects. The model they are using, he said, is the Sports Stable in Superior on the Front Range, which in addition to ice has basketball courts and indoor turf.
“What we’re trying to do is kind of replicate what they do at the Sports Stable, just on a much smaller scale,” Flink said. “They’ve got two and a half sheets of ice, basketball courts, volleyball, weight room, baseball, the whole deal.”
Future offerings at the Glacier Ice Arena could include batting cages and a deck hockey rink that would allow for people to participate in street hockey style games, Flink said.
“We want to diversify this to be more than just an ice rink and have multisport athletes here,” Flink said. “Growing our youth hockey program is definitely one of our main goals. Over the next five to 10 years, we want to rival what programs look like over in Denver.”
Deck hockey can help with growing that program, Flink said. Because you don’t need skates and expensive equipment, the barrier to start is lower and could introduce both youth and adults to the game before they take to the ice.
“Hockey has been my life,” Flink said. “Being a part of growing youth hockey here would mean a lot to me because that was a huge part of my childhood and growing up.”
It isn’t just the hockey players who are getting excited for the rink to reopen. President of the Grand Junction Figure Skating Club Debra Williams said she’s planning to get children spinning on ice again.
“We’ll get our ducks in a row and get things moving back to where we’re competing,” Williams said. “That’s what we’re really looking forward to is being able to get in there and practice more and eventually go to competition.”
There will be challenges though, Williams said. With the rink closed, she said she expects some children won’t come back to the program. In addition, their figure skating director and his wife, both coaches, moved out of state. She said they need to find more coaches to get the program back to where it was.
“We need some higher- level coaching,” Williams said. “Coaches who can teach doubles and higher. When it comes to skating, it’s tough to find those people, especially in such a small town like Grand Junction.”
Despite the challenges, Williams said she was hopeful they could get things back up and running and even have some events when the rink reopens.
Flink, who was a supervisor and Zamboni driver during Glacier’s previous era, said he’s excited to be involved in Glacier’s new phase with a management group that sees big potential for the facility.
“This is what they do,” Flink said. “They either build rinks from scratch or help renovate them. The creativity that they see with this building is what really got me excited. They came here and thought all of this was possible and doable and they want to make it happen.”