When he was only 5 years old, Ryder Mutch went skating with his family and fell in love with the feeling of gliding on the ice. In the seven years since, he developed an interest in hockey and played for the Grand Junction Coyotes youth club team.
However, the place where he first braved the ice is now, itself, on the thinnest of ice.
“For current users, whether it is hockey players, public skaters or youth, not having a rink takes away an opportunity to show results of hard work and that feeling of a community of people who push each other to excel,” said Walter Fox, Mutch’s coach and Grand Valley Youth hockey director. “It takes away that oasis, that place where you can let your mind not worry. For those who weren’t involved, they never get that opportunity to be part of a community within a community.”
Alan Koos and his siblings opened Glacier Ice Arena in 2006, providing wintry solace from the Western Slope sun. However, as the years have progressed, the rink has faced multiple shutdowns because of equipment difficulties.
The rink rebounded with its most successful year in 2018. Since then, however, it’s been a struggle for the arena. In June 2019, the arena was listed for sale for $2.4 million with Grand Junction business brokerage Venture Advocates. Koos could not be reached for comment on this story.
The property has seen several suitors, including, briefly, the city of Grand Junction this past August. The city considered the purchase before determining there would be no room in the budget for it.
Finally, nearly a year and a half after it was listed for sale, the arena may finally be sold soon. Fox, the Grand Valley Youth Hockey director who oversees the Coyotes club, said that the owners are close to finalizing a deal.
The facility is currently listed as “Pending” by Bray Real Estate.
There’s only one caveat to the sale, should it go through: according to Fox, the new tenants will not use the facility as an ice skating rink.
Koos previously told the Sentinel he had hoped to facilitate the sale to maintain its status as an ice rink. However, none of the potential buyers were willing to deal with the cost of operations. Realtor Brian Bray said that Bray Real Estate explored the idea of leasing the building to tenants who would continue the rink business, but no such lease ever came to fruition.
“The current rink owners are just tired, burnt out and ready to move on, and it went under contract recently for not an ice rink.” Fox said. “It sounds like the sale is going to go through. I just don’t know when. But when it happens, it will no longer be an ice rink. Essentially, there’s no ice for the foreseeable future in Grand Junction right now.”
Glacier Ice Arena used to be open year-round. Over the course of time, though, attendance has fluctuated and costs have soared. Summers were seeing fewer customers because of the region’s outdoor options, leading to the rink closing in May and reopening in July in recent years.
This year, the rink closed its doors earlier than usual, shutting down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those who skated on the ice before the shutdown were likely the final people to do so.
Fox’s youth hockey club for kids from 4-15 years old will be seeking a new home. The only viable option the club has in the near future is the rink in Glenwood Springs.
Without the Coyotes to play for, Mutch travels to Gunnison every Tuesday to practice for his new club.
“I think people don’t really care enough about hockey in this place,” Mutch said. “At least, not enough, and they should care more. Hockey’s a great sport... We’re trying to figure (the club’s future plans) out now, see if we can do a tournament team and practice in Glenwood.”
Colorado Mesa University’s club team also called Glacier its home. Coach Timothy Winegard, who started the program early in the 2010s after moving to Grand Junction from Canada, had always had a passion for hockey, and that passion showed in his teams.
The Mavericks regularly drew 600-1,000 fans per game, making them a popular team at the college.
The team also used its home games for community efforts such as the annual Pink the Rink game that would raise money for local cancer research.
Those fundraisers totaled more than $40,000. The team also had an annual coat drive for School District 51 students, collecting more than 1,400 coats for local children. The Mavericks even hosted a sled hockey game to raise money for wounded veterans.
However, CMU had no interest in owning the rink and taking on the costs that comes with it. The end of Glacier Ice Arena also means the end of the CMU hockey program.
“The CMU team was one piece of a much larger hockey puzzle and usage puzzle in Grand Junction,” Winegard said.
“It’s a shame that’s it’s come to this and we lose a valuable piece of our community... When you think about it, Glenwood has a rink, Telluride has a rink, Durango has a rink, and yet a city center the size of Grand Junction not having an arena, it’s a big cultural, athletic and community loss for a region our size. It was used by much more than just the CMU hockey program. It was definitely an asset to our community.”
On top of the Mavericks and Coyotes, Glacier Ice Arena also hosted a litany of other events and groups, including public and figure skating, church and school groups, adult hockey leagues, and birthday parties. The Colorado Avalanche and Planet Hockey both used the facility for youth camps in years past, as well.
Glacier Ice Arena may be going away, but Fox and other ice enthusiasts aren’t giving up hopes on having a rink in the area.
Fox is a member of the Grand Valley Ice Foundation, a group of community members dedicated to opening a new rink in Grand Junction by August-October 2021.
The group is currently working on establishing a website for their cause and receiving nonprofit approval from the Internal Revenue Service.
Fox estimates the project will cost $200,000 to $300,000 and the money will be acquired through grants, fundraising and private donations. The organization held its first board meeting Sept. 21.
Like Glacier Ice Arena, the group plans for the new rink to be located along Riverside Parkway, with much of its ice equipment being lifted from Glacier. The main task is refurbishing a facility and enacting the changes, and that’s if they can get the money.
Winegard said that he would reboot the Mavericks’ program if a new rink were to open in the area. However, his hopes of that happening soon are much lower than Fox’s.
“The bottom line is that there’s not going to be any hockey in Grand Junction for a long time, until somebody decides to build a rink, and that won’t be ready by next fall,” Winegard said.
“A real rink, you’d certainly think would take longer than a year to build. I’d be shocked if we had a real, regulation arena with seating and fans built a year from now. I’d be shocked if that happens. I hope it does. If someone wants to build a rink, that’s fantastic, but it seems a little quick to be able to put up an official arena. I hope I’m wrong.”
Young hockey players and ice skaters across the Western Slope also hope that sentiment proves wrong.
Otherwise, they’ll have to travel for their activities until the Grand Valley Ice Foundation reaches its lofty goals.
“In the community, (an ice rink) is a big part of it,” Mutch said.
“A community’s got to have everything. We’re losing a big part of the community, what people like to do, what people like to watch.”