The sale of the Glacier Ice Arena has gone through and the new owners intend to keep the facility as an ice rink.
Former owner Robbie Koos said the closing on the sale happened Wednesday, May 26.
The buyer is Ice Time, LLC, Koos said. A more formal announcement from Ice Time will likely come after they have found a management group to run the rink, she said.
“They’re very excited about doing this for the community because they do realize, as we did, the importance of an ice rink here in the Grand Junction area,” Koos said.
The rink has served the community since 2006 and became the Western Slope’s hub for hockey and skating activities as the only indoor ice rink between Glenwood Springs and Salt Lake City.
The arena has served as the home of Colorado Mesa University’s club hockey team, often drawing nearly 1,000 fans per game, making the team one of the school’s most popular athletic programs.
The rink also offered space for youth hockey through the Grand Junction Hockey Club, as well as youth figure skating. Grand Junction Hockey Club President Dan Payne said discussions are already starting about how to get their programs running again.
“Everyone’s just ecstatic,” Payne said. “We’re actually going to get together here as a board pretty soon and talk about getting back into the league and reach out to families to see who we can get to play so we can get teams together.”
The process of restarting will not be easy Payne said. Many youth players moved on to other sports and building up interest again will be a challenge.
“We were just building up our Mites program and it took a lot of work just to get our name out,” Payne said. “We’re pretty much going to have to start over. We’re not even sure if we’re going to have enough players for the higher level teams.”
Despite the difficulties, Payne said everyone is thrilled to have the rink come back. For players who continued to pursue hockey, he said they had to travel long distances to find ice to play on.
“A lot of those kids were traveling to either Glenwood Springs or Gunnison to play,” Payne said. “So they’re absolutely stoked that there is hockey back in town.”
Koos said the new owners are looking to reopen the rink in the fall. She said she’s as happy as anyone to see the rink continue to operate going forward.
“This was our hope all along that we’d be able to sell it and keep it an ice rink,” Koos said. “We’re very excited about the buyers. They’re very motivated and they have the same passion that we had when we opened the rink.”