A Glade Park man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man in the leg and shooting at a woman’s car near North 12th Street on Monday.
Clayton McCollum, 24, of Glade Park, was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of menacing, two counts of prohibited use of weapons, three counts of reckless endangerment, one county of first degree assault, one count of second degree assault on a police officer or firefighter, two counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of vehicular eluding, one count of reckless driving, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, one county of resisting arrest, one count of domestic violence and one count of obstruction.
According to the arrest affidavit, video and witness statements claim McCollum shot one man in the leg and then fired multiple rounds at his then-girlfriend’s car during an argument Monday.
Police were patrolling the Lakeside neighborhood at about 3 a.m. Monday when they heard gunshots, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states McCollum and his girlfriend were driving to the man’s apartment when McCollum became agitated because he couldn’t find the apartment based on the man’s directions.
When McCollum arrived, he and the man got into an argument, during which police said he pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg, then fired at the car containing his girlfriend, which she was able to drive away.
McCollum’s girlfriend, who had been in a relationship with him for about two weeks, told police he stole the handgun from her father’s safe.
According to police, at about 3:15 a.m. police received reports of a man near Crocus Street and Applewood Street walking around and firing a handgun.
The affidavit states McCollum is currently on parole and has multiple felony convictions.
When deputies arrived, according to the affidavit, a red Dodge Ram left the area at about 70-80 miles per hour. Police pursued the vehicle through the CMU campus, Main Street and grocery store parking lots in a chase that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.
The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Warrior Way, when McCollum abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot while it was still rolling and ran into the store, which was closed.
Deputies tased McCollum when he was in the store, and he resisted arrest and spat on a deputy, according to the affidavit.
A black and silver handgun was found in the truck, according to the affidavit.
McCollum made his initial court appearance Tuesday in front of Judge Craig Henderson. Henderson set a $1 million bond for McCollum.