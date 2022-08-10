Clayton McCollum

A Glade Park man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man in the leg and shooting at a woman’s car near North 12th Street on Monday.

Clayton McCollum, 24, of Glade Park, was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of menacing, two counts of prohibited use of weapons, three counts of reckless endangerment, one county of first degree assault, one count of second degree assault on a police officer or firefighter, two counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of vehicular eluding, one count of reckless driving, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, one county of resisting arrest, one count of domestic violence and one count of obstruction.