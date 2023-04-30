A Glade Park man who police said shot a man in the leg and shot at a woman’s car has been sentenced to 24 years in the Department of Corrections.
Clayton McCollum, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon, as well as an additional charge of assault with bodily fluid.
Charges of attempted murder, assault, vehicular eluding, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a previous offender were dismissed through a combination of the court, the District Attorney’s Office and the plea agreement.
McCollum was arrested in August 2022 after police said he shot a man in the leg and fired several shots at his then-girlfriend’s car.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Aug. 8. According to an affidavit, McCollum became agitated when he and his girlfriend were driving to the man’s apartment, and he couldn’t find the apartment.
McCollum and the man got into an argument when McCollum and his girlfriend arrived, according to the affidavit, during which McCollum pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg, then fired at the car, which his then-girlfriend then drove away.
Police received reports of a man walking around near Crocus Street and Applewood Street firing a handgun.
According to the affidavit, McCollum fled police in a pickup truck, resulting in a pursuit that hit speeds of 90 miles per hour and included Main Street, the Colorado Mesa University campus and grocery store parking lots.
McCollum abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Warrior Way. He was arrested inside the store, where he resisted arrest and spat on a deputy, according to the affidavit.
Police said at the time of the incident McCollum was on parole and had multiple felony convictions. McCollum was sentenced to two consecutive 12-year terms.