Glenwood Springs attorney Karl Hanlon has entered the race to be the Democratic Party’s challenger for Senate District 8, a seat now held by GOP Sen. Bob Rankin.
Hanlon, who lives with his family on a ranch in Carbondale, had vied for the party’s nomination for the 3rd Congressional District, but lost that race to former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, who again is trying to win that nomination in this year’s race.
In addition to being a rancher, Hanlon also works as a water and municipal attorney.
Hanlon said he’s running because he believes he has the background and experience to represent issues facing the expansive northwest Colorado district.
“Senate District 8 is an amazing diverse district, facing important challenges that include water, climate change, housing affordability and out-of-control health care costs,” Hanlon said in a statement. “Its diverse economy depends on agriculture, outdoor recreation, ski resorts and everything in between. Each community faces unique challenges and has unique opportunities.”
Hanlon said that water rights are of particular concern, saying that he has wide experience on that issue. As a water attorney, he represented Glenwood Springs and Rifle in negotiations over the Colorado River Cooperative Agreement, a 2012 agreement between Denver Water and the Western Slope over water supply, quality, recreation and the environment.
And as the current city attorney for Glenwood Springs and the Silverthorne town attorney, Hanlon said he is well-versed in laws dealing with local governments.
“The people of this district deserve a state senator who is looking to the future, and has the experience and commitment to help us face our shared challenges,” he said. “I have spent decades working to protect and strengthen communities in this district.”
That district includes Garfield, Rio Blanco, Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Summit and Grand counties. Currently, Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district, 29,238 to 22,573, but 40,870 unaffiliated voters account for nearly twice both parties combined.
While Hanlon is the only Democrat to announce for the seat, Rankin is facing a Republican challenger. Debra Irvine, a Breckenridge Republican, had entered the race before former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, resigned last year over multiple sexual harassment claims.
She and Rankin, who had been serving the Colorado House, vied for the appointment to replace Baumgardner, and remained in the race after she didn’t get that appointment.