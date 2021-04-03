The next few months will be busy for Colorado Department of Transportation projects on area highways.
Crews will spend a lot of time on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon. Further work on the area affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire last year is on the docket, as is work on the lower deck of that stretch of I-70. Last year, crews were working on the upper deck.
“Overall, traffic impacts will be lane closures in some locations and light occasional delays,” said Elise Thatcher, spokesperson for CDOT. “But not as impactful as the major project that took place last year.”
Crews are repairing and replacing rockfall fences on I-70 damaged during the Grizzly Creek Fire. The project, which costs $5 million, will force westbound traffic into one lane. Work is from 7 a.m. — 4 p.m.. The project began in December and winter weather has delayed completion.
After a brief hiatus, crews are also returning to repair other areas of the highway affected by last year’s fire.
“Remaining work includes replacing damaged electrical conduit and wiring as well as structural concrete coating on repaired sections of parapet walls,” Thatcher said. “Crews will also repair remaining damage to the Glenwood Canyon bike path in preparation for reopening, and address electrical damage in the Hanging Lake Rest Area.”
Meanwhile, crews will improve the canyon wall just west of the No Name tunnel along I-70. That project will cost $1.66 million. The eastbound No Name tunnel will also receive new, efficient lighting from Casper Electric, Thatcher said. Crews are also replacing highway signs in Glenwood Canyon.
Also this summer, crews will work on a reconstruction and widening project on Colorado Highway 13 in Moffat County, about 20 miles north of Craig. Work begins Monday and is anticipated to finish by the fall.
According to a CDOT news release, work includes excavation, earthwork, concrete work, a wildlife underpass structure, culvert removal and replacement, and more.
The impact on traffic could be significant, as well. There will be only one lane alternating traffic. From 7 a.m. — 5 p.m., delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected. For night work, 8 p.m. — 5 a.m., delays may be as long as three hours.
“The Western Slope is on the cutting edge of making it easier for wildlife to migrate from one area to the next,” Regional Transportation Director Michael Goolsby said in a news release. “We’re excited this project includes smart, innovative ways to make this corridor safer for motorists and wildlife.”
For more information on these and other projects, visit codot.gov/projects.