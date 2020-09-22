Motorists along Interstate 70 headed into Glenwood Canyon should plan for a closure in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The closure is due to a project replacing lighting in the No Name Tunnel east of Glenwood Springs.
Eastbound motorists will be stopped at exit 116, the main Glenwood Springs exit, and westbound motorists will be stopped at exit 133 at Dotsero.
The closure is expected to take place from midnight to 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Casper Electric will be installing the tunnel lighting-control center building for the No Name Tunnel lighting replacement project. The TLCC controls the light output and will allow the traffic operations center in the Hanging Lake Tunnel to monitor the levels in the No Name Tunnel.
This project will focus on replacing antiquated lighting controls and fixtures with 676 new LED fixtures. The new lighting system will be tied into the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center so the lighting can be monitored and controlled by personnel in the Hanging Lake Tunnel. The updated lights will use less power while allowing more light for the traveling public to have better visibility during the day and night.
Additional work will include slotted drain installation for storm water management; removal of old lighting system and installation of new lighting system; programming and integration of the lighting control center. This is part of a $3.5 million multi-year project that began April 2020 and has an anticipated completion date of January 2022.
Motorists can also expect a westbound single-lane closure from 7 a.m. through Thursday at 7 p.m. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lighting replacements are being performed in coordination with the I-70 Glenwood Canyon surface improvement project, and communications will be maintained for the duration of the project.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.
Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org.