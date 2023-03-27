Cottonwood Pass meeting

Ray K Erku/Post Independent

Garfield County local Wewer Keohane points to a Colorado Department of Transportation exhibit displayed Wednesday during an open house at Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Wednesday morning perhaps began befittingly when a semi-trailer truck jackknifed into the median just before South Canyon, leading to yet another temporary closure of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs.

Why?

Tags